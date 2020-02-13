RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1275

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Today’s thought

“The only way of discovering the limits of the possible is to venture a little way past them into the impossible.” ― Arthur C. Clarke



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cheddar Cheese Day!

Tip of the Day

Safety water shut-off but still with full flow

We have warned before of the dangers of leaving the water to your RV turned on while absent. You can only imagine what you might find if you came back to your rig and discovered a waterline fitting had “blown” in your absence — so a suggestion was made that to wipe out this potential, one might install a simple garden hose shutoff fitting. The idea behind this is rather than having to track out to the park-provided shutoff and “twist-twist-twist” it, you’d simply do a “quarter turn” on your own shutoff and be on your way.

These little shutoffs can be obtained at your friendly neighborhood garden supply for a couple of bucks, and utilize a plastic ball valve to achieve their magic. Reader Mel Goddard liked the suggestion, so he promptly installed a similar setup on his rig, and felt pretty good about the added safety. However, Mel’s RV developed a problem – slow water flow. Continue reading.

The sticky slideout

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a letter from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor regarding a sticky slideout. The reader complained that the slideout moaned and had a hard time retracting. He wondered what he could do in case the slide didn’t come in at all. Read Chris’ response.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Keep your keyholes clear

Some bugs like to lay eggs in little spots – like in the keyholes of locks on RV storage compartments. Once in there, the stuff’s like glue. If your locks are steel, get small disc magnets from the hardware store and “stick” one over each lock.

It’s time to clean your CPAP machine!

Random RV Thought

It’s a lot easier to drive a motorhome than many aspiring RVers think. More and more, people choose to travel with their RV rather than stay in hotels and motels. One reason is they know that their RV bed won’t have bedbugs, which can be a problem in other lodging these days.

Website of the day

Edible mushrooms in the U.S. (and how to tell they’re not toxic)

Instead of buying mushrooms at a grocery store, go forage for them yourself! Here’s a list of 11 edible mushrooms you can find across the U.S. Yum!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 33 percent do not drink alcohol

• 5 percent are not happy with their current RV

• 45 percent of male readers served (or are currently serving) in the military

Glow-in-the-dark tape is brilliant for help at night

Trivia

The largest sandcastle ever made can be seen from space. In 2019 artists in Dubai created a sand sculpture that was 170,890 square feet in size. That’s almost as big as 12 Olympic-sized swimming pools!

Was the color orange named after the fruit, or was the fruit named after the color? If you don’t know, we told you in yesterday’s issue of this newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

My husband and I couldn’t decide which jacket to buy our granddaughter, so we asked the young salesman. “If you were buying a jacket for your girlfriend what would you get?” “A bulletproof one,” he said. “I’m married.” —John Canuteson

