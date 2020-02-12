RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1274

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“Lack of direction, not lack of time, is the problem. We all have twenty-four hour days.” ― Zig Ziglar



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Plum Pudding Day!

Tip of the Day

Use chip clips for no-swing hooks to keep things handy

By Greg Illes

In a nice, stable house, hooks on the walls hold lots of stuff for display or to have handy at a moment’s notice. But in an RV, it’s like being in a house in a magnitude 4.0 earthquake all the time. Stuff that hangs on hooks rattles and bangs, swishes back and forth, and even jumps off onto the floor on odd occasions.

Okay, you can use a loop or latching hook to keep it from falling off, but the swishing and banging is still happening. One solution that we like a lot is to use spring clips to hold things on the walls. These have the capability of holding stuff fairly still while the rig does the swaying, and they have the added advantage of allowing a grab-and-pull access instead of lift-and-unhook. For some things (like our hats), a hook just wasn’t any kind of option anyway. Continue reading.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Why you should close your RV’s gray tank when hooked up

RV waste management expert Doug Swarts of Drainmaster.com explains why RVers should not only keep their black (sewer) tanks closed when hooked up to utilities, but their gray water tanks as well. Watch the video.

Yesterday’s featured article: Automatic transfer switch warning

Reader poll

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Microwave cover collapses, perfect for RV!

How many times have you exploded something in the microwave only to have your significant other complain about your messy habits? Figured it is time for you to get yourself a collapsible microwave cover? Read about the one we recommend for RVers here.

Quick Tip

Is your roof air conditioner dripping?

Got a dripping roof air conditioner, but it’s not raining outside? If the a/c drips when operating, you’ve probably got clogged drain holes inside the unit. Disconnect shore power, shut off the generator. Remove the shroud from the unit and look for debris blocking drain holes in the bottom plate of the roof-top unit.

Random RV Thought

Before making a reservation at an unfamiliar campground or RV park, check it out on Google Earth or Google Maps. Unless it’s heavily wooded, you will learn how much room is between sites, how neat it is, and if the park is by a highway, train tracks or another area where it might be unusually noisy. A street view of the park is also helpful in determining if it’s “your kinda place.”

The coolest Duck Tape Ever!

This makes every other roll of Duck Tape totally boring! This is so unbelievably wonderful — the tape is adorned with images of retro travel trailers! So quit using plain ol’ boring Duct Tape. A roll of this will cost you less than 6 bucks! Learn more or order.

Website of the day

Towing Guide to 2020 Chevy trucks and SUVs

Find the 2020 Chevy truck or SUV that’s capable of handling your towing and trailering needs. Includes a handy towing glossary.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• RVer Safety: I carry a gun – Should I have insurance?

• A new take on the offensive neighbor in the RV park.

• The RV Proctologists relate an RV sewer nightmare.

#891-1

Trivia

The color orange was named after the fruit, not the other way around. In fact, the use of the word orange to describe color wasn’t used until 1512.

The popular tongue twister, “She Sells Seashells by the Seashore” was written about:

A) A young girl selling seashells in Florida

B) A poor elderly woman selling seashells to make money for food

C) A paleontologist selling fossils.

Know the answer? We told you yesterday.

Don’t blow out your plumbing!

Sooner or later, usually “sooner,” every RVer comes upon an RV park water hookup with pressure so high it could blow out the plumbing. None of us want that because it causes a lot of damage and is expensive to fix. The simple solution is to be sure when you hook up use a water pressure regulator, like this one that features a lead-free design to prevent lead contamination. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

A couple are sitting in their living room, sipping wine. Out of the blue, the wife says, “I love you.” “Is that you or the wine talking?” asks the husband. “It’s me,” says the wife, “talking to the wine.”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Check out our Facebook Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • Free Campgrounds • NEW Budget RV Travel plus Texas RV Camping and Florida RV camping.

AFFILIATE OFFER: Save 10% on campground fees when you join the Good Sam Club!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com