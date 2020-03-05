RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1290

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“Education is the ability to listen to almost anything without losing your temper or your self-confidence.” ― Robert Frost



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cheese Doodle Day!

Tip of the Day

Get your rig “toad” out of trouble

By Greg Illes

After more than 50 years of driving, and a lot of it off-road, I’ve had a bit of experience towing “dead” vehicles. But not everyone is well-versed in getting a no-longer-lively vehicle out of the boonies and back to civilization. It is a far more complicated matter than throwing a rope around a couple of bumpers and giving it the gas. Here are some caveats and tips on towing.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

RV Mods: A place to keep your books in the rig

How about setting a goal for yourself to read two books a month or more? Both weekend and full-time RVers enjoy taking books along on their travels, including reference books — but where do you store them, where they’ll be handy but out of the way? Here’s a great solution.

Yesterday’s featured article: Sticky black water valve perplexes

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Correct RV tire pressure saves them

Keeping RV tires at the right inflation saves them. Too much pressure — uneven tread wear. Too little pressure — risk ruining the tires from overheating, plus uneven wear. Tires give off air even without actual “leaks,” so check them before you start out on a trip, and at least weekly on the road.

Stick no more!

An RVtravel.com reader recommended this white graphite powder as the perfect fix for sticky windows. Frames can contract in cooler weather, making things tight. He said his fix is lubricating the window tracks with a simple “puff” of white graphite powder. Why the white? “It doesn’t make a mess like the black stuff!” he explained.

Random RV Thought

One nice thing about living in an RV park or campground full time, or even staying in one part time, is that you get the pleasure of having professional landscapers without having to pay the bill.

Website of the day

Weather2Travel

This website is great for planning vacations and taking weather into consideration. It shows you everything from humidity to sea temperatures (swimming, anyone?) as well as all current weather conditions. There are even interactive tools that show your chances of getting caught in storms, etc.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 7 percent get their news from a physical newspaper

• 36 percent are not picky with their food, and will try anything once

• 18 percent believe that children born today will have much worse lives than their parents

Keep the warm (or cool!) air inside with a vent insulator

RVs are meant to be used not just in summer and not just when it is warm and sunny. Achieving comfortable living in your RV when the outside is either too cold or too hot is a challenge. One way to prevent heat from escaping during colder periods or to prevent hot air from entering under a full desert sun is to stop the unwanted flow of heat or cold through your overhead vents. Here’s a simple solution.

Trivia

Google was originally named “BackRub” because of the way the search engine analyzed the web’s “backlinks.” A year later, founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin changed the name to “Google,” which was a take on the number “googolplex.”

What age is your dog’s verbal understanding equivalent to in human years? We told you in yesterday’s issue.

Leave here with a laugh

Bought one of those traveling irons yesterday. Woke up this morning and it was gone.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Our Facebook and RVillage Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • Free Campgrounds • NEW Budget RV Travel • NEWER RV Videos plus Texas RV Camping and Florida RV camping. And please join our group on RVillage (like Facebook except just for RVers).

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com