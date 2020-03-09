RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1292

Monday, March 9, 2020

“A man who dares to waste one hour of time has not discovered the value of life.” ― Charles Darwin



Tip of the Day

Just how important are my RV batteries?

Steve Savage submitted this article to RVtravel.com when he was a Master Certified RV Technician with Mobility RV Service.

Question: I have heard the batteries in my RV are more important than almost everything else in the RV. Why?

Answer: What you have been told is spot on. There is no way I can over-emphasize how important the batteries in your RV are. Continue reading.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Getting ready for the road. A soon-to-be RVer is attending Mike’s seminars, purchasing recommended equipment, and getting an RV education as he searches for an RV. Mike offers helpful tips on getting prepared for RVing.

RVers dodge a bullet from generator exhaust

Read, and heed, this article from Greg Illes, veteran RVer and long-time contributor to RVtravel.com. He had a frighteningly close call with his generator, even when he thought he was doing everything right. He lists some valuable lessons learned from this experience. Important reading. (Note: This article is a few years old, but the information is still just as important now.)

Controlling travel trailer sway and tongue weight

Walter Cannon of the RV Safety and Education Foundation provides advice to travel trailer owners about sway control and maintaining the proper tongue weight. Watch the video.

This amazing tool does so much!

Quick Tip

Protect your shins from kingpins at night

From George Bliss: A cheap set of rope lights around the pin box of my 5th wheel keeps me and others from walking into the kingpin, especially at night. I turn them off at bedtime in respect of my neighbors. I use two sets and run them along the side of the RV. —Thanks, George!

Random RV Thought

When using an RV park’s laundry facilities, be polite and remove your clothing immediately after it is done washing or drying. Nobody likes to wait around for someone else to remove their clothes. And you certainly don’t want other people to move your clothes for you.

Website of the day

Best festivals in North America in 2020-2021

Here’s a helpful website that shows you every festival happening in North America during the rest of 2020 and into 2021. Get ready to celebrate!

Trivia

If you’re traveling to or through Green Bank, West Virginia, be prepared to abandon your cell phone and Internet access. The town is located in the “National Radio Quiet Zone” where all electromagnetic signals are banned, including those from WiFi and cell phone signals. You can read more about it here – it’s fascinating.

Leave here with a laugh

I finally realized my parents favored my twin brother. It hit me when they asked me to blow up balloons for his surprise birthday party.

