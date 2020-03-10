RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1293

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Today’s thought

“If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.” ― the Dalai Lama



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Blueberry Popover Day!

Tip of the Day

Tidbit Tuesday, with RV Lemon Law Lawyer, Ron Burdge

Buyer Beware: Prior model year disclaimers

“If you decide to purchase a brand-new, prior model year RV, be sure to check the warranty coverage BEFORE you sign the purchase order. Some warranties limit the length of the warranty to just 90 days after the first retail owner takes delivery OR after the odometer reaches 5,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

From the calls we are receiving, there are clearly some salespeople that may not be aware of this new policy or fail to mention this disclaimer and the unsuspecting consumer often learns about it when they are denied service. ASK to see the warranty booklet that comes with the new RV that you are looking to purchase OR go online to check and under the owner’s section, you will see the warranty (not all manufacturers have the owner’s manuals online). Make certain you are aware of the warranty that covers your new RV before you agree to purchase it.”

Spring RV checklist for boondockers

In Alaska, when spring comes and the ice starts to melt, the daytime temperatures become tolerable, and those who have survived cabin fever venture out once again. For the rest of us southerners, we’re now starting to anticipate bright sun, warmer air and getting out on the open road. But the weather can change in an instant, bringing rain or cold winds. Here is a quick checklist of lifestyle items that you may miss when preparing for your spring camping trips.

Yesterday's featured article: RVers dodge a bullet from generator exhaust

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Take a photo of your stove before you leave home

Sunil Metcalfe, a travel expert at Black Tomato, has a genius tip: Take a picture. He says, “Similar to forwarding your emails to your colleague or leaving your pet in the care of someone you trust, taking a picture of the locked back door, the closed garage door or unplugged appliance, allows you peace of mind to let go and be fully present,” says Metcalfe. “We’ve all had that gut-wrenching moment en route to the airport where you think you’ve made a critical error in preparing for your trip. Having a picture eliminates this moment of panic.” It’s a good idea, eh? Next time you leave the house for your RV trip, take a photo of your stove, your unplugged appliances, your locked doors, etc.

FOREST RIVER RECALLS SOME SHASTA TRAILERS. Click.

Random RV Thought

Things to do in an RV park to keep other RVers happy:

• Pick up your dog’s poop so nobody steps in it.

• Keep your music and TV volumes down. Your neighbors shouldn’t hear your electronics.

• Don’t run your generator too late at night or too early in the morning.

• Turn off outside lights at night.

A road atlas for kids!

Give this National Geographic atlas to your kids or grandkids before they hit the road. It features simplified yet real road maps of all 50 states, and interesting information on each place and route. There are even themed maps on nature, population, energy, climate, and more, that delve deeper into key issues. It makes a great gift! Learn more or order.

Website of the day

National Park record-setters

Here’s an interesting list of the highest, tallest, hottest, longest, smallest, etc., of the 413 national park sites. It’s fun to see which ones make the record!

Small towns you gotta love…

Hot Coffee, Mississippi

In the early 1800s, travelers to this area along two-lane highway 532, about halfway between Jackson and Hattiesburg, would stop at Levi Davis’ inn, where there was always a pot of hot coffee and ginger cakes made by his wife. One day, Davis decided to put up a big coffee pot and a sign outside that read “Hot Coffee.” Soon, that’s what people started calling his inn, and later when settlers began moving into the area that’s what they called the settlement as well.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 11 percent have at least one tattoo

• 8 percent are too frightened to speak in front of a large audience

• 26 percent volunteer often

Recent poll: Given coronavirus concerns, have you cut back on participating in activities involving crowds? Tell us here.

This will light up your nightlife!

According to one of our recent polls, 41 percent of you sleep with a nightlight. Free up that outlet with this highly rated wall plate with built-in LED lights. It has no batteries or wires and doesn’t get hot. The lights are energy efficient and safe for children and pets. No tools required to install, just snap on! Learn more .

Trivia

The bigger your brain, the longer your yawn. Or so thinks Andrew Gallup, a psychologist and professor at the State University of New York, Oneonta. According to a report by The Atlantic, Gallup compiled a list of animals like elephants, cats, gorillas, sheep, camels, walruses, etc., and told his students to go online and find as many videos of these creatures yawning as possible. The students found evidence to show that the size of an animal’s brains is directly related to the length of its yawn. A large animal means a heavy brain means a long yawn.

What town in the U.S. doesn’t allow WiFi or cell phones? We told you about the town in yesterday’s issue. Don’t plan on visiting if you want to read your daily RVtravel.com newsletters!

Leave here with a laugh

Cows have hooves because they lactose. —From Indian Hills Community Sign FB page (via Mike Sokol)

