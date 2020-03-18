RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1299

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Today’s thought

“I am not bound to win, but I am bound to be true. I am not bound to succeed, but I am bound to live up to what light I have.” ― Abraham Lincoln



Coronavirus Updates for RVers Coronavirus Updates for RVers

Canada and the U.S. are working on a mutual ban on non-essential travel between the two countries over the spread of the coronavirus. An announcement could potentially come as soon as today (March 18), but will likely be made public by sometime Thursday. Trade and commerce between Canada and the U.S. will still continue, but tourists will be banned from crossing the border. There will be some exceptions. Stay tuned.

North Carolina’s 34 state parks, four recreation areas and three natural areas have suspended public operations. Park facilities, including visitor centers and campgrounds, will close, but trails and restrooms will remain open. The National Park Service has closed visitors centers in the Great Smoky Mountains, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Cape Lookout National Seashore, and the Wright Brothers National Memorial. La Grande, Ore.–based RV manufacturers Northwood Manufacturing Inc. (NW) and Outdoors RV (ORV) announced in a press release that they are temporarily closing down their manufacturing facilities. More. Tennessee State Parks remain open and entry is free. Campgrounds are open, some with full hookups. Minnesota State Park campgrounds are open, but many visitor services are closed.

Yosemite National Park, California State Parks and the U.S. Forest Service announced Monday that they are shutting down walk-in traffic at visitor centers. Yosemite officials said the park would shutter visitor centers and indoor exhibits through at least March 31. All outdoor spaces remain open.

As the coronavirus panic continues to empty store shelves of toilet paper, Dirty Dick’s Crab House in Nags Head on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is advertising a “free roll of toilet paper with every entree.” FOR THE RECORD: The nation’s supply chain of toilet paper is well supplied. So no need to hoard. In Massachusetts, campground closures include Beartown State Forest Campground in Monterey, Mohawk Trail State Forest Campground in Charlemont, Scusset Beach State Reservation Campground in Sagamore Beach, Daughters of the American Revolution Campground in Goshen, and Savoy Mountain State Forest Campground in Florida, Mass.

The 25th Annual RV SuperSaver Show in Fort Myers, Florida, has been canceled. The annual event was scheduled to take place at the CenturyLink-Lee County Sports Complex March 27 to 29.

Amazon is hiring an additional 100,000 employees to staff its warehouses and delivery network. It also plans to give its employees a $2-per-hour raise through April. The company told sellers and vendors on Tuesday that it was suspending shipments of all nonessential products to its warehouses until April 5 to deal with the increased workloads following the coronavirus outbreak. The change only affects shipments to Amazon’s warehouses, not the last-mile deliveries to consumers.

Some grocery stores are hiring workers to stock shelves, and work as delivery drivers and part-time cashiers. Among them: Safeway, Raleys, Albertsons, Whole Foods (Amazon), Andronico’s, Vons, H-E-B, Ralphs, Harris Teeter, Tom Thumb, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, and Pak ’N Save. Costco is also hiring. NBC 10 in Los Angeles reports that the Woodland Hills store has “an average of 1,300 people waiting outside” when it opens. Work campers may want to check with their local stores for job availabilities. Walmart says it is okay for now. Domino’s Pizza is hiring. Check your local stores. Also, check before you head out for your next fish fry: many are being cancelled. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has announced that the Garden State’s state parks, forests, recreation areas, wildlife management areas and historic areas will remain open to the public for passive recreation, like hiking, amid the spread of the coronavirus. But restrooms, visitor centers and campgrounds will be closed until further notice. Zion National Park has suspended its shuttle operation. The park will remain open, and visitors will be allowed to drive through and park in the limited available parking. MGM Resorts International announced Sunday it is temporarily suspending operations at all Las Vegas properties “until further notice.” The company operates the Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor, New York-New York, Excalibur, and Park MGM. The Harry M. Jackson Visitor Center at Washington State’s Mount Rainier National Park is closed. FAKE NEWS: Snopes reports that text messages advising Americans that the president will order a “mandatory quarantine” or “national lockdown” within 48 to 72 hours because of the COVID-19 pandemic are bogus, the U.S. National Security Council said in a tweeted statement this week. The false messages had gone viral on social media.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

LIVE WEBCAST THURSDAY AFTERNOON

The Coronavirus Pandemic and RVers

Join RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury and radio host Alan Warren in a live webcast tomorrow afternoon, Thursday, March 19, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern). They’ll discuss how the coronavirus is affecting our RV travels and what RVers are doing to cope. If you have a question or comment please call (855) 296-7469 anytime, 24/7, before the show and leave a short recorded message (try to keep it to a minute or less). Watch on Facebook or YouTube.

Tip of the Day

RV shopping? Two “musts” you may not have considered

How do buyers decide which RV to buy? They focus on interior design and floor plans. Manufacturers know this and go to great lengths in “staging” their various models for photographs used in advertising. Potential owners likewise pick their favorites based on what they see inside and, to a lesser extent, the outside of the RVs they consider.

What’s the matter with that strategy? Find out here.

Maneuvering big RVs in tight fuel stops

While having a larger motorhome or towing a bigger trailer has its share of “pluses,” along with the increased length comes what for some is a “problem set.” When it’s time to fuel up your rig, getting in and out of the fuel station can become anything between a challenge and a nightmare. What can you do to make fueling up easier? Find out in this helpful article from Russ and Tiña De Maris.

Yesterday’s featured article: Find that RV dump station

The cutest camping decor we’ve ever seen…

Reader poll

Readers tell us

Have you ever stayed overnight in your RV in a Cabela’s parking lot? The comments in this one make a great resource. Click here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Don’t scream, just fix the screen!

Quick Tip

Keep your sink drain clean to avoid “stink”

Working in the RV galley generates all kinds of small waste particles. If they go down the sink drain, they can form a “stink generator,” and they can foul up your tank level probes. Get thee to the hardware store and obtain the appropriately sized stainless steel sink drain screen. Clean it out frequently – by tossing the contents in the trash, not down the drain.

Random RV Thought

If there were ever a zombie apocalypse (or a viral outbreak), owning an RV gives you peace of mind that you can go (almost) anywhere at any time, and have your home and all your belongings with you.

Website of the day

Parks with forts in the U.S.

If you’re like us and like visiting old, abandoned, historic military forts, this is a site for you. The National Park Service lists all parks with forts, for all your exploring pleasures! A thing that does all things!

A thing that does all things!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• How not to clean a plastic RV toilet.

• RVer wants buying advice. Isn’t it obvious this RV is bad news?

• Video: Unhappy campers vent on TV about Camping World.

#898-1

Trivia

The next time you experience having a “brain freeze” tell those around you you’re having a “sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia.” That’s the scientific name for brain freeze.

Yesterday we told you some interesting St. Patrick’s Day trivia. Read it here in the trivia section.

Leave here with a laugh

If you are buying smart water for $5 a bottle, it’s not working.

