RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1302

Monday, March 23, 2020

Today’s thought

“To slow down is to be taken into the soul of things.” —Terry Tempest Williams



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Puppy Day!

Coronavirus Updates for RVers

Because so much is happening, and so fast, we are separating our daily coronavirus news updates into its own file.

There is so much interest now on how the virus is impacting our lives as RVers, our staff is devoting more time to keeping you informed of critical matters that affect how you use and travel with your RV.

Read today’s coronavirus news updates for RVers.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

Tip of the Day

Buffing out your RV finish

By Fred Burns

One of the bigger projects in maintaining your RV is keeping the outer shell clean and shiny. This involves frequent application of a good wax. It also means using a buffing compound and buffer after a few years when the finish starts to fade or get chalky. Is your RV at the point where it needs rejuvenating? Read how to do it here.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Do I need a generator grounding rod? A reader asks Mike if he has to ground his new generator to a ground electrode, as the manual says.

You dirty rat! Do mice really hate soap?

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a letter from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor. The reader had a tip about keeping mice out of RVs, and it’s a good one. Chris weighs in on the topic.

Reader poll

Readers tell us

Would you like to own and operate an RV park if given the opportunity? See what fellow RVers said here.

‘Earthquake Putty’ a favorite of RVers, keeps stuff in place

Do you have items in your RV you like to keep in place — on a table, bedstand or counter? You need this. Collectors Hold Museum Putty is designed to keep items secure in earthquakes! Hey, a moving RV is a constant earthquake! To use this, pull off what you need, roll until soft, apply to the base of the object then lightly press it to the surface. Later, it comes off clean. RVers love it! Cheap, too! Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Keep your powder-type fire extinguisher contents loose



Every month turn your RV’s “powder type” fire extinguisher upside down and shake it hard, even tap the bottom of it with a screwdriver handle. The constant shaking and rattling of going down the road can compact the dry chemical in the device, and you need to loosen it up to ensure it comes out when you need it.

Random RV Thought

Having a campfire is worth it if you can cook over it. Throw some salmon in tin foil and cook it. Hot dogs? Yup. Skewered veggies? Delicious. It’s a fun way to cook dinner.

Eliminate hose crimping at the faucet!

Sometimes it’s a real pain hooking up your hose to a faucet or to your RV. This Camco flexible hose protector is the answer. Its easy gripper makes attaching the hose effortless. It’s compliant with all federal and state low-level lead laws, too. Every RVer should have one or two of these. Super low price, too. Learn more or order.

Website of the day

Virtually tour museums!

If you’re stuck at home or in your RV, now might be a good time to virtually tour a world-famous museum. Here’s a list of 12 museums you can walk through from your couch.

#899-1

TOILET PAPER: If you can’t find it locally, you might want to try here.

Trivia

Many people believe that Arizona’s Meteor Crater was misnamed and should instead be called “Meteorite Crater.” However, the site actually isn’t named for the object that created it. The crater was named after the closest nearby post office, Meteor Post Office.

Leave here with a laugh

I spotted an albino dalmatian yesterday. It was the least I could do.

