Readers tell us: Would you like to own and operate an RV park if given the opportunity?

By Emily Woodbury

Howdy, folks! Jeez, I sure hope you’re all staying healthy – what a weird time, huh? Anyway, let’s get your mind off the news for a few minutes and focus on a whole “‘nother” RV subject: RV parks.

On Tuesday, March 10th, we asked you: If given the opportunity, would you like to own and operate an RV park? This must be a hot topic because more than 3,600 of you voted! Wow! As you can see from the results above, the majority of you, 73 percent, would not, while another 23 percent of you would like that opportunity.

I think I’d like to operate a park…if it were in the deep forest, near a waterfall, with nobody else around…including customers…wait. OK. So maybe I actually wouldn’t like to operate one…

Anyway, as usual, let’s see what you had to say in the comments:

Reader Bill brings up a good point. He writes, “Definitely NO on owning and operating a campground. Just like any other business catering to the public … when would you get the time to go RVing or camping yourself?” Mhm.

Rammer commented, “I answered yes to the question of campground ownership. We had the privilege of owning, improving and developing a campground. After ten years of owning we received an offer we couldn’t refuse so sold to the bidder. It was a great 10 years. If you control the property, select who you allow to camp and limit length of stay, etc., it can be a very rewarding business. Sorry we sold the campground/RV park and constantly dream of having it back!”

Oh, hey! I should’ve read the comments first. Turns out that M. Will feels the same way I do. They wrote, “Would love to be rich enough so that I could buy an RV park and have no campers at all staying in it. Everything except the people and their vehicles.” Exactly, M. Will, exactly.

Russel J. Hutchison writes, “No thanks on owning a camp ground. Too many crazy campers . !!!!!! lol” Another good point…

And lastly, TravelingMan… C’mon, man. You’ve got it all here. Just open the darned park already! He commented a very lengthy description of exactly what his park would look like. I highly recommend you read his comment, which you can find by scrolling down here.

