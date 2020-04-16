RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1320

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Today’s thought

“I love sleep. My life has the tendency to fall apart when I’m awake, you know?” ― Ernest Hemingway



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Eggs Benedict Day!

ATTENTION READERS

The news about the coronavirus/COVID-19 has slowed. Few RVers are moving about now, and most national parks, state parks and public campgrounds are temporarily closed. So there’s little need for us to spend a lot of time producing this daily news update when there are other important matters to attend to. We’ll continue our weekly coronavirus report on Sundays, and when important breaking news occurs we’ll report it right in that day’s newsletter, whether it’s RV Travel or RV Daily Tips.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “I left my work camping job two weeks early”

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days.

“Hello! My name is Cara Ostara and I am in my 15th month of full-time RV travel. 12 of these months were completed as a solo traveler. Lucky for me, my journey led me to fall in love with another solo full-time traveler and in 2020 we will travel together in his 40 ft. Class A! A major upgrade from my 2013 24 ft. Class C. Our travel plans for the year have changed drastically, as have many others’ plans. I made the decision to leave my work camping job in Salem, OR, two weeks early…” Continue reading Cara’s story.

Tip of the Day

Zoning in your brake controller for optimum trailer braking

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Question: “I have a question about brake controllers and travel trailers. How do you adjust them? How do you know if they are too tight or not adjusted correctly?”

Answer: The job of the brake controller is to send the appropriate amount of current flow back to the brakes. You could send a full jolt of electricity back to the brakes, and they’d respond by jamming the brake pads into the drums, locking up the brakes. That’s converting kinetic energy from rolling wheels into heat way too fast – skidding the tires, making vehicle control difficult or impossible, and wearing out the brakes in a hurry. Read more.

RV comes with a big soaking bathtub!

As many RV manufacturers evolve from building RVs as vehicles to use for recreation into building them for mobile homes, we have yet another entry into the RV designers’ game: “What cool option can we feature next that nobody really needs?” Well, you can find out here.

Yesterday’s featured article: Use your RV levelers to lift a tire off the ground?

Reader poll

You must keep road flares in the RV for emergency

Quick Tip

Water pump cycling too frequently?



While water pump cycling is one sign of a plumbing system leak, it can also be caused by air in the hot water tank. Thanks to Lee C. for the reminder.

Random RV Thought

Does your RV have a name? It’s fun meeting other RVers who have named their RV. Reader Margie Woodall left a comment once and wrote, “My Class B was called MsBHaven. She was a Ms, a Class B, and my Haven for get-away RV Trips.”

Website of the day

Books that will take you on real-life adventures

We love a good adventure book (especially when it is a true story). This list from National Geographic will surely produce a lot of wanderlust. Happy reading!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 85 percent did not check their RV’s plumbing design before purchasing

• 27 percent have been reading the RVtravel newsletter for more than ten years

• 54 percent say fall is their favorite season

Recent poll: How many people have you physically touched in the last two weeks?

Video: Homer Simpson buys a motorhome

You’ll love this. Get ready to laugh! Watch the video.

Trivia

In Switzerland, it is illegal to own just one guinea pig. These social little rodents like the company of one another, so having one is just plain mean! If you own two, and one passes away, the country allows you to rent a guinea pig while you’re looking for a new companion.

*If the Statue of Liberty needed a pair of shoes, what size would they be?

A.) 703

B.) 441

C.) 879

We told you yesterday.

Leave here with a laugh

I just saw a man slumped over a lawn mower crying his eyes out. He said he’ll be fine, he’s just going through a rough patch.

