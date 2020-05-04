RV Daily Tips. Monday, May 4, 2020

Issue 1332

Today’s thought

“It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.” ― Aristotle



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Candied Orange Peel Day! (It’s also National Orange Juice Day.)

Tip of the Day

Too many dashboard accessories?

Here is a letter Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician, received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

What is the best way to power all of the 12 volt accessories that I have? I do not want to overload the outlet on the dashboard of my Class A, but I do have a lot of “accessories”: tire monitor, toad brake system monitor, GPS, radar detector, phone charger, etc. You get the picture. I have one splitter that goes from one outlet to two, but I do not want to keep adding more and more. Should I add more 12-volt outlets? If so, is that hard to do? Any suggestions are greatly appreciated. —Dennis

Read Chris’ answer.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Electrical connector maintenance

Dear Mike,

I seem to remember you discussing how to clean contacts in connections, like my twist lock power cord and 7-pin trailer connector to my truck, but I can’t find it anywhere. Can you go over the basics, please? —Manfred

Read Mike’s response.

Be like Mike Sokol: Don’t forget the fuse!

Mike says: Your RV has both 120-volt AC electrical systems (like your house), plus 12-volt DC battery systems (like your car). If the power goes out, it could be a circuit breaker (like in your house) or a blown fuse (like in your car). Always carry spare fuses that fit your RV’s battery system. Confirm the exact type and size of fuses your RV needs, then get a set of replacements. Here’s one pack, but be sure to check what your RV actually uses before ordering it.

Definition of “boondocking” stumps experts

*Note: This is from a poll we took back in 2017, but the results are still interesting and relevant. We polled readers on what constituted “boondocking.” It’s clear from the results and the comments that there’s no widely accepted definition of “boondocking.” But what do RV Travel’s boondocking experts say about it — are they on the same page? Find out here.

Reader poll

Have you cancelled camping reservations for the summer?

Readers tell us

How much exercise are you getting now compared to before the pandemic? Find out what fellow RVers said here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Quick Tip

Having trouble with a stuck-on decal?



Trying to get rid of an unwanted (or worn out) RV decal? Use a “vinyl eraser” mounted to your corded electric drill. The rubber disc erases the sticker without damaging the rig’s finish. Search for these on the Internet using the keywords: vinyl eraser, arbor. Also, you can learn more or order from Amazon.com.

Random RV Thought

Take a break from all the heavy news and dramatic movies and watch a few comedy movies. Lost in America, RV or The Long, Long Trailer are a few we recommend. It’ll boost your mood and keep your spirits high.

Editor Chuck Woodbury writes: If you want to know what we are up against with the incredibly nasty virus we’re dealing with today, read the book “The Great Influenza,” the story of the 1918 Pandemic. It’s estimated that about 500 million people worldwide were infected and that between 50 and 100 million died — 3 to 5 percent of the world’s population.

Website of the day

Free National Parks

Did you know that not all National Parks charge an entrance free? In fact, here’s a list of 50 that don’t! Once it’s safe to go out and travel again, we’ll see you at one of these beautiful spots.

A creative way to get a free long-term RV site

Need a place to “settle in” for a little while but don’t have the cash to pay high rates at RV parks? One enterprising RVer explains his methodology for developing leads for places to stay in his RV. Learn how.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Two inexpensive survival tools every RVer should have.

• Funny oil change instructions for men versus for women.

• How to deal with bugs that go “splat” on your vehicle.

#908F

Remember to maintain those slide seals!

If you’ve heard a cracking or popping sound when extending your slideouts, it means your seals are sticking and/or drying out! Using a seal conditioner about every 8-12 weeks is recommended to avoid drying and cracking. Once they begin to wear and show damage, they are no longer working to their fullest capacity. We recommend using Thetford Premium RV Slide Out Rubber Seal Conditioner – it works like a charm.

Trivia

Plan a trip to boost your mood! A study published in the academic journal Applied Research in Quality of Life says that the anticipation of good things gives us more pleasure than success. When researchers were studying vacation-planners, they found these people were just as happy planning their vacations as they were actually going on them.

So planning ahead for 2021 might not be such a bad idea after all…

Leave here with a laugh

When the smog lifts in California … UCLA.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



