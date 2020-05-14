RV Daily Tips. Thursday, May 14, 2020

Issue 1340

Today’s thought

“Talent hits a target no one else can hit. Genius hits a target no one else can see.” ― Arthur Schopenhauer



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Dance Like A Chicken Day!

Tip of the Day

Before disconnecting cables or wires, make a diagram and take pictures!

Steve Savage submitted this article to RVtravel.com when he was a Master Certified RV Technician with Mobility RV Service.

Our first service call today was to connect the cables in a set of four 6-volt house batteries in a large diesel motorhome. The first attempt (not done by us) resulted in six hours on-site and ended in frustration with nothing working. Simply put, too much disconnecting and not enough forethought before the task was started.

Working slowly, we got everything hooked back up correctly and working. This is the kind of thing that should never happen. Read more.

Full-time RVing: Compatible with partner?

At some point in many RVers’ lifetime, there comes a time when they consider going full-time. And when they do, it can be a long process as there’s much to think about: finances, communications, bill paying, getting rid of “stuff” — the list goes on. One little “item” that’s often forgotten, however, is whether they will find happiness together on the road. Here from Russ and Tiña De Maris are some things to consider on a personal level.

Yesterday’s featured article: Bear charging you? Spray it!

Quick Tip

Safely plugging into shore power



Just a reminder: When plugging your RV into the power pedestal at an RV park (or anywhere), make sure the breaker switch is in the “off” position. Switch it on after you have plugged in.

Random RV Thought

If you’re renovating your RV, think about if you plan to sell it soon or a few years down the road. The bright purple fabric you like may not be someone else’s cup of tea. Try and keep your renovations as modern and basic as possible in case you decide to sell.

It’s tornado season: Be prepared!

For about $35, you can rest assured that any time severe weather threatens you’ll be notified, even if cell service is down, the Internet is down or power fails. The RVtravel.com staff travels with this small, handheld, battery-powered NOAA weather radio. If severe weather is on the way, the radio sounds an alert, followed by detailed information about the storm to let you know to seek shelter or move away. Get one for yourself and one for someone you care about who travels a lot. Learn more or order.

Website of the day

What fun! And how simple! Also drop biscuits, pancakes, fresh ricotta, peanut butter banana “ice cream” and more — all with just two ingredients!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 22 percent would choose iced tea as their drink of choice on a hot day.

• 39 percent say their favorite spectator sport is football, followed by auto racing and baseball.

• 48 percent would pay $15/night for an electric hookup at a truck stop.

Trivia

Yesterday we told you the effects that whispering has on your vocal cords, but today let’s talk about how humming affects our body. Humming, according to a 2002 study published in The American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, is a great way to fight off sinus infections and improve sinus health! The study found that humming resulted in a 15-fold increase in nasal nitric oxide in the airflow and, since humming is a great way to keep airflow steady between your nasal cavities and sinuses, it’s a great way to prevent infection.

Roof vent not doing its job? Here’s a solution…

If you smell your toilet when driving your motorhome down the road, it’s because the odor is being drawn into the RV and not outside via the roof vent. The solution is to get an inexpensive 360 Siphon Roof Vent. It works for all RVs even when the RV is not moving, like in a campground. Keep the stink away.

Leave here with a laugh

In the foyer of a church, a young boy was looking at a plaque with the names of men and women who had died in various wars. He asked the pastor, “Who are these people?” The pastor said, “Those are members from our church who died in service.” The boy asked, “The early service or the late service?”

