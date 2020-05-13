RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Issue 1339

RV Education 101: Portable generator safety tip

With Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

If you ever use a portable generator set, make sure the exhaust is directed well away from the camping area, and that you have a properly operating Carbon Monoxide, CO detector. Move the generator the distance of your RV power cord, with the exhaust directed away from where you are camping. Remember, carbon monoxide gas is invisible, odorless, and deadly.

Bear charging you? Spray it!

Summer is almost here and for many RVers that means a visit to a national park or other rural or scenic area. In some of those places, humans are not the only creatures enjoying an experience with nature: among those other creatures — bears! Here are important tips to protect yourself in case of a bear encounter. And watch a video (in the article) of a bear spray story from Yellowstone National Park employees.

Thinking of full-timing? Some basic advice.

Readers tell us

Do you need full- or part-time employment to make ends meet?

Here's the latest pickup truck news. Did you see that truck sales sped past cars for the first time in history?

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

It’s Chuck Woodbury’s birthday, here’s a special note to him

By his daughter, Emily

Happy Birthday, Dad (or Chuck Woodbury, as you know him)!

My dad has been “stuck” (I say that lightly because actually he’s quite enjoying his desert-bathing time) in Arizona during the pandemic. I haven’t seen him since November, which isn’t too unusual for us, considering I used to live nearly 3,000 miles away from him. I go to his house (about 15 minutes from mine) every now and again to tend to his hot tub, run my dog in his beautiful backyard, and see what kind of shelf-stable snacks he and Gail have in the pantry (not much)… Continue reading.

Is buying a “deer whistle” worth it?

Worried about your RV being clobbered by a deer? Before you pump good money into “deer whistles,” do a little research. There’s little evidence that they work, and plenty of evidence that they just don’t work. In fact, some insurance companies recommend against using them.

Random RV Thought

Do us a favor and get up from this newsletter right now and go check that the batteries in your smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector (and any others that you may have) still work. Replace them if it’s been a while.

The newsletter will still be here when you get back, don’t worry.

Survival myths that could actually kill you

Have you been watching too many reality survival shows and think you can handle any type of emergency — like if you get lost in the woods on a hike, or your RV breaks down in the middle of the desert, or you get bit by a snake, or some other emergency? Well, here some myths are refuted and the facts are explained to help you survive in an emergency.

Whispering isn’t good for your vocal cords! In a 2006 study published in the Journal Of Voice, 100 subjects were tested while they counted from 1-10 in a normal voice, then again in a whisper. The study found that 69 of the participants put more strain on their vocal cords when they whispered.

