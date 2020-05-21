RV Daily Tips. Thursday, May 21, 2020

Issue 1345

Today’s thought

“Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.” ― Benjamin Franklin



Tip of the Day

How to prevent your LP gas valve from getting stuck

Gas valves on LP bottles can stick “shut” after refilling, even if the valve handle is opened to full. There are a couple of reasons, and usually the fix is simple. Here’s a routine that will help you figure out if your tank is acting out of sorts and not passing gas as it should. Read more.

Trailer users — Here’s a front/rear leveling tip

When you’re logging long miles and pull into a campsite for the night, the last thing you want to do is take the time to unhitch, just to hitch back up to leave the next morning. If you have a level campsite you can just stay hooked up, but what do you do when the campsite slopes to the front or rear so much that you are unable to level the RV without unhitching? Here’s a quick tip.

Reader poll

When you wash your hands, what order do you add soap and water?

Quick Tip

Important “rest stop” safety checks

Do a safety walk-around at every “rest stop”: Thump your tires – they should all “sound” the same. Feel the wheel hubs – excessive heat is a warning. Check lighting, hitch, safety chains, breakaway cable. Look for “loose stuff,” like a bumper-stored dump hose. Save time, save money, maybe save someone’s life.

Need a new place to walk? Try this easy trail-finding trick with Google Maps

Here’s an easy way to find trails nearby for walking, hiking, biking, or whatever else you’re into. Click here to see how it’s done.

Random RV Thought

Instead of buying your fruits and veggies at a grocery store, try picking your own. It’s a wonderful way to get outside, and you’ll probably save yourself some money. We wrote an article about it a few years back, read it here.

Website of the day

Vintage trailer resorts

The website here isn’t much, but this list of neat retro RV resorts you can stay at is great! Wouldn’t it be fun to stay in an old retro RV with the kids or grandkids? See if any of these resorts are near you.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 7 percent say their RV has at least three air conditioners

• 19 percent do not lock their RV when they take a quick walk around the campground

• 23 percent of passengers say their RV’s driver is pretty good but could use some improvements.

Trivia

New York resident Ashrita Furman holds the record for the most world record titles. He’s broken more than 600 Guinness World Records in his lifetime ranging from the heaviest shoes walked in (323 lbs.) to the most baseballs held in a baseball glove (26).

*At Cornell University, which of the following can you obtain a degree in?

A.) Winemaking

B.) Cattle farming

C.) Candy making

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Here is a picture of our two rescue dogs, Willow and Pandy. Willow is a Belgian Malinois and Pandy is a Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen (PBGV). We adopted Willow from our local animal shelter in 2014 after she was found running in the countryside. Pandy joined us in 2015 so Willow could have someone to play with. What a great team they make! Pandy has no hesitation getting out there and trying new things, but Willow is always a little hesitant until she sees that Pandy can do it! We are training Willow to be a service dog, able to pick up things we drop. We all fit comfortably living full-time in our travel trailer continuing our journey around the country.” — Joann and Doug

Now is a great time to clean out your water heater!

Have you ever seen the sediment in your water heater? You don’t want to. Camco’s water tank rinser is an easy-to-use gadget that is a must-have for RVers. The tank rinser will get out all the yucky sediment that’s been sitting at the bottom of your water heater and, most importantly, will extend the life of it too. Read the many positive reviews, and get one for yourself here.

Leave here with a laugh

