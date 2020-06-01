RV Daily Tips. Monday, June 1, 2020

Issue 1352

Today’s thought

“Everything we do seeds the future. No action is an empty one.” — Joan D. Chittister

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Go Barefoot Day!

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Be super-careful with gas can usage

By Greg Illes

Gas cans aren’t dangerous, but gasoline certainly is. It burns with furious heat, runs all over the place when spilled, and can explode under some circumstances. It can be touched off with even a small static electricity spark. Despite the dangers, many people elect to carry gas cans (with gas in them) for various reasons – generator gas, spare gas, ATV gas, etc.

If you are going to carry gasoline in containers, there are some safety precautions that will help you avoid some of the most common accidents involving gasoline.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Are power strips dangerous? A reader questions if power strips are safe, after one melted when an electric griddle was plugged into it.

A simple explanation of installing and using RV LED bulbs

This is likely the best video we’ve come across that explains the differences between LED and the standard incandescent bulbs that come with most RVs. So many videos like this are complicated and hard to understand. This one is easy to follow.

Reader poll

If you could go back in time to the day you bought your RV, would you wait and buy another RV or keep the one you bought?

Neat! Monocular telescope connects to phone

Quick Tip

Worried about counter drop leaf dropping?

If you’re worried your counter extension drop leaf may “drop” at the wrong time, get a short-length shower curtain rod and use it for extra support. Simply put one end of the rod on the floor under the leaf and rack out the rod until it firmly supports the leaf – coming up “underneath the leaf.”

Random RV Thought

Before you leave on an RV trip, consider all the stories you’ll create. During your trip, and when it’s over, you’ll become a storyteller. Think of all the fascinating ones you’ll bring home with you.

Website of the day

Tour these ancient ruins in America you never knew existed

Ancient peoples built cities in this country long before Christopher Columbus set foot here. Some ancient sites are familiar, but here are five you may not have heard of — including some dating back thousands of years. Fascinating!

• Five ways to unintentionally ruin your RV.

• Is interest on an RV loan tax deductible?

• Wife questions need for RV macerator pump.

Do you worry about what would happen to your pets if you had an emergency and couldn’t get home to them? This Pet Alert sticker, wallet card, and keychain set is a necessity for all pet owners. The kit allows first responders to know that you have pets at home. On the sticker, check off how many cats and dogs you have and stick it on your car or RV window. Also included is a keychain and wallet cards, in case you are hurt and unable to tell responders where your pets are. Keep your pets protected and buy this life-saving kit here.

Trivia

Reno, Nevada, is farther west than Los Angeles.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Gabby is almost 14 years old and sleeps a lot but on any given day will have some spunk to go for a walk. What she does that just melts me is to put her head on my lap and just look at me with her brown eyes waiting for an ear rub. If mom is away she will sit on the driveway waiting for her, it does not matter if it’s raining, snowing, hot, cold or dinner time – she will not come in until mom comes home.” — Joseph

Leave here with a laugh

My wife and I just had a daughter. We named her JuneJulyAugust. We call her Summer for short.

