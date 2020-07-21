RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Issue 1388

Today’s thought

“What is that feeling when you’re driving away from people and they recede on the plain till you see their specks dispersing? – it’s the too-huge world vaulting us, and it’s good-bye. But we lean forward to the next crazy venture beneath the skies.” — Jack Kerouac

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Junk Food Day!

On this day in history: 1865 – In the market square of Springfield, Missouri, Wild Bill Hickok shoots and kills Davis Tutt in what is regarded as the first western showdown.

Tip of the Day

Grow mushrooms in your RV? Best to keep water out of your rig

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Face it – RV maintenance does mean work. For many RVers, this means an exercise in do-it-yourself. Happily, most of this maintenance is not out of the realm of the self-doer and, when kept up, is not expensive.

While allowing some things to “slide” or fall into the category of deferred maintenance makes for simple inconvenience, other stuff you “let go” can lead to a disaster. In the latter area, you simply can’t afford to let up on keeping moisture at bay. A leaky door or window seal isn’t just inconvenient: It can destroy your RV in a hurry. Continue reading about one RVer’s unexpected mushroom crop.

Why would you want a lithium battery pack?

Lithium batteries have truly extraordinary advantages for certain types of RV life – but they have their “dark side” as well. You need to be very well informed to make the “lithium decision.” Read the pros and cons in this article from Greg Illes, veteran boondocker and retired systems engineer.

Reader poll

Do you know your RV’s license plate number by memory?

Quick Tip

Regularly check plastic plumbing fittings to avoid leaks



Reader Mark Cote hopes you’ll learn from his experience: Be sure to regularly check plastic drain lines under sinks, etc. He’s had them come loose and dump water everywhere. Hand-tighten all screw-on plumbing fittings. Thanks, Mark!

Website of the day

Lifewire

This is a great website for those of us who need a little help learning new technology. There are lots of articles on here that make learning new phones, computers, programs and applications simple.

This wonderful, nostalgic book should be your next read…

“Don’t Make Me Pull Over: The Informal History of the Family Road Trip” by Richard Ratay is a wonderful, nostalgic story of the golden age of family road trips. With the birth of America’s first interstate highways in the 1950s came the rush of the family road trip. Ratay and his family were a part of that packed-back-seat, souvenir-shopping, attraction-seeking era, and he’s here to tell you about it. Read more about it here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 22 percent have both a washer and dryer in their RV

• 33 percent say they have been in the same profession their whole life

• 16 percent have all their updated medical information and directives in an easily accessible place in their RV

Trivia

The British Queen’s handbag is used as a communication device between her and her staff. For example, if she is done speaking to a guest, she will switch her handbag from one arm to the other, and her aides will step in and politely end the conversation.

*What country has more landmass than Pluto? We told you in yesterday’s newsletter.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Noah, 8, Nicholas, 2, and Charlie, 13. All three have been traveling with us since pups and they are good travelers. Being with their people is what counts.” — Meg Bailey

Leave here with a laugh

