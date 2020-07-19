fbpx
Monday, July 20, 2020
Ernie
16 hours ago

I find it difficult to believe that so many people would not pay another year dues because they went up $25, or that people would drop out because FMCA started including RV’s other than Class A’s. I wonder how many Class A drivers passed by a fuel station because god forbid there was a travel trailer there.

wanderer
1 day ago

Unseemly to keep kicking FMCA when it’s down, week after week after week, repeating the same ‘news’. If RV Travel hit hard times I’m sure it wouldn’t appreciate another organization slamming it repeatedly while it tried to regroup.

Admin
Chuck Woodbury (@chuck)
7 hours ago
Reply to  wanderer

We are not kicking the club when it is down as you suggest. We are reporting what is happening with the club as it struggles to pay its bills and, ultimately, to survive. In our opinion, club leaders have failed to change the club with the times and their indecision has caught up with them, putting the club in a very difficult position.

Alan Goldberg
1 day ago

Very sad what’s happening to FMCA. The beginning of the eventual demise started when they decided to become just another camping organization rather than a place for class A owners to gather…FMCA has lost its way I will miss them.

Ed D.
1 day ago

I am not sure how it is that the FMCA lost $593,000.00 last year with the cancellation of their International Rally in Tuscon. It is my understanding that they refused to refund the money people paid to attend that Rally, after it was cancelled. They, instead, told people that they could use the money paid to attend a “future” Rally. Which is one of the reasons that they are losing so many of their Members. Someone please correct me if I am wrong here? Thanks.

Darla Baker
1 day ago
Reply to  Ed D.

From an accounting perspective, if they kept the money for an event in a future accounting period, that money is an asset on the books and is offset by a liability of deferred income on the balance sheet. It is not revenue till earned. Thus the loss on paper. Also thanks for the added color that it is more about hanging on to this money than the raise in fees causing the steep decline. As I’ve continued to read this story, the cause/effect wasn’t passing the sniff test. Now it makes sense.

Jesse Carleton, CPA
1 day ago
Reply to  Darla Baker

Your accounting logic is grossly flawed. It should never have been reported anywhere but the balance sheet with no resulting effect on income.

