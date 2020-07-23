RV Daily Tips. Thursday, July 23, 2020

Issue 1390

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“Summer afternoon—summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.” — Henry James

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Gorgeous Grandma Day!

On this day in history: 1903 – The Ford Motor Company sells its first car.

Tip of the Day

Sticky LP problem: Valve not passing gas

Here’s a nightmare: It’s a cold day, your rig is freezing and you’re out of LP. So you refill your gas cylinders, hook them back up, and try lighting the furnace — with no success. It’s like you never refilled those cursed LP tanks. What’s the matter?

Gas valves on LP bottles can stick “shut” after refilling, even if the valve handle is opened to full. There are a couple of reasons, and usually it’s a simple fix. Read more.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Vintage electric car might not be good as a “toad”

The oil crisis of 1973 changed gas prices forever and made an electric car that costs about a penny a mile to operate look attractive. In its two short years on sale, 1974 to 1976, the radical CityCar sold better than any electric car in history, about 2,600 units. Check it out!

Yesterday’s featured article: Need storage for your stuff or RV?

Reader poll

If you were offered rattlesnake as an appetizer, would you eat it?

Rattle over here and tell us.

Quick Tip

Outdoor grilling tip

From reader Herb Brumbach: “When cooking fish on your outdoor grill, try putting it on a layer of onion slices along with seasoning on the fish. There is very little onion flavor but it adds moisture and the fish turn out great. I have done this with fresh salmon and halibut.” Thanks, Herb!

NEW! Sign up for our new RV Tires Facebook Group moderated by Roger Marble.

Website of the day

67 summer salad recipes

Here’s Bon Appetit’s list of great salad recipes to keep you cool and refreshed this summer. Your body will thank you later.

Be like Mike! Use this 3-light and digital voltage tester!

Mike Sokol says: “I found this nifty tester online and have been using it in a variety of voltage checking situations. It performs all of the 3-light tests for outlet polarity, open ground, open neutral, etc., as well as being a 3-digit digital voltage indicator. In addition, it performs a standard 5 mA GFCI safety test – which you should be performing on all of your GFCI outlets once a month (or at least once a camping season).” Read more about it here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 48 percent prefer their hot dogs with only mustard, no other condiments

• 9 percent never swear

• 6 percent have a serious food allergy

Recent poll: Do you believe public schools should open on their normal schedule this fall? See how others responded, and vote here.

Trivia

Ants cannot die from falling. They can fall from any height, and due to the slow speed and the strong exoskeleton, which helps shield it from impact, it won’t die.

*What is the most common letter in the English language? Think you know? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Here’s Calli. People love seeing her on the dash.” — Jo Ann Reinhardt

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

RV Parts and Accessories

Everything you need for your RV (and probably a whole lot more). Click here.

Leave here with a laugh

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com