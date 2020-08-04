RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, August 4, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1398

Run two air conditioners on 30 amps – Wow!

When the temperature really gets sizzling and your 50-amp rig is stuck with a 30-amp hookup, you’re out of luck if you want to run two air conditioners. That is, unless you have a state-of-the-art SoftStartRV. It’s inexpensive, simple to install, and works just as promised. Don’t miss watching the short video by RV electricity expert Mike Sokol. Learn more or order at a special discount.

Today’s thought

“Don’t die without embracing the daring adventure your life was meant to be.” – Steve Pavlina

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

On this day in history: 1977 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter signs legislation creating the United States Department of Energy.

Tip of the Day

Seal out the weather – with putty tape

If you’re an RV do-it-yourselfer, chances are good you’ve already encountered “putty tape.” This sticky material is a regular performer between windows and walls, roof vents and roofs, and plenty of other places where a gasket-like substance is needed to help seal out moisture. Any time you install trim metal, a new roof access ladder, and just about anywhere else you’ll penetrate the outside surface of your rig, you’ll need this gunk on a roll. Continue reading for some great tips.

Is reverse osmosis water safe for your RV batteries?

Not long ago we got a message from a reader who was traveling across the United States. Before he left home, he’d hit the local shopping centers looking for distilled water for use in his RV batteries and, much to his dismay, couldn’t find any. Could he use RO (reverse osmosis) water to keep his battery cells topped off? Find out in Russ and Tiña De Maris’ well-researched article.

Reader poll

How much do you know about your family history?

Quick Tip

Safety tips for new RVers

Before you hit the road for the first time, it is recommended that you purchase and understand how to use the following: (A) Any state- or provincial-mandated safety equipment that you are required by law to carry. (B) Two to four orange traffic cones – they are handy to have. Taller ones are easier to see. (C) Four emergency flares. (D) A 6-volt flashlight or any rechargeable light. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Website of the day

CreativeLive

Feel like learning something new? CreativeLive offers thousands of online courses taught by industry experts.

Cut up a whole watermelon in minutes!

This stainless steel watermelon slicer works like magic! If you eat watermelon, you need this! Simply push the tool into the watermelon, and pull out perfectly cubed pieces of this sweet summer treat. It couldn’t be easier. If you don’t believe us when we tell you it’s great, just read the reviews! Learn more or order here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 33 percent of people would choose to eat a steak for dinner, and 29 percent would choose to eat seafood

• 13 percent own at least four motor vehicles

• 34 percent buy all their books from Amazon

Recent poll: Are you spending more time online now than before the pandemic?

Trivia

Arachibutyrophobia is the fear of peanut butter getting stuck to the roof of your mouth!

*Which letter doesn’t appear in a written number until you reach one thousand? If you can’t figure it out, we told you yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Coco. He is part Shih Tzu, Poodle, and Pug in that order. A rescue we’ve had for about three years. He loves to travel and camp. He goes with us just about everywhere.” — Jim

Get rid of those decal “ghosts!”

If you use a coin to remove old decals from your RV, you may have an unwelcome guest when the job’s done: Decal “ghosts” – shadowy after-images imprinted in the Filon siding. The solution? A heavy-duty oxidation remover! Pour the remover onto a rough sponge and scrub the Filon in circles. The yellow oxidation will come right up and your RV will look good as new! The remover will also remove stains, scratches and water spots. Learn more or order here.

Leave here with a laugh

I need to practice some social distancing from the fridge.

