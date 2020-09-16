RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, September 16, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1429

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“A clever person solves a problem. A wise person avoids it.” —Albert Einstein

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Guacamole Day!

On this day in history: 1620 – Pilgrims set sail from England on the Mayflower.

Tip of the Day

Be careful with carbon monoxide, the “silent killer”

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

Carbon monoxide (CO) gas is called the silent killer because you cannot see it, taste it or smell it. It is produced by the partial combustion of solid, liquid and gas fuels. This includes gasoline, propane, natural gas, oil, wood, and coal. Never use your range burners or oven as a source of heat.

If your RV is not equipped with a carbon monoxide detector you should purchase and install a CO detector designed for use in RVs. Always test the carbon monoxide detector for proper operation before each trip. CO detectors have expiration dates. Periodically check the expiration date and replace the detector when it reaches the date.

ONLINE TRAINING COURSES BY MARK POLK

• RV Safety Features, Tips & Tricks

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

RV owner stymied by stuck-out step

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a letter from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor. The reader had a problem with the steps on their 2011 Newmar Class A, which were stuck extended and wouldn’t retract, so they were stuck where they were parked. Read Chris’ suggestions.

Yesterday’s featured article: Man asks, “Should I sell my home to travel in an RV?”

Reader poll

How many televisions are permanently installed in your RV?

Change the channel and click here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

When to fill battery cells

Battery cells low on water? Don’t fill them until after you charge them – with one exception: If the liquid in the cell is below the battery plate, bring it up with distilled water enough to cover the plate. Charge, then complete the fill-up.

Website of the day

Scam Alerts

Here’s the official (Federal Trade Commission) website for all current scams. Good to keep on hand and check now and again. Online scams are scary; make yourself aware so you aren’t a victim.

Check out this kids’ RV-themed bedroom. It’s way too cute!

SWELL CONTEST OF THE DAY

How would you like to win this Coleman Portable Butane Stove with Carrying Case? Well, this might be your lucky day! In one of this past week’s Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletters we published a secret phrase. Simply email the phrase to us at RVcontests@gmail.com . We’ll select a winner at random out of all entries we receive today (September 16, 2020) by 11 a.m. Pacific time. Remember, you can only enter once and after we notify you by email that you won, you have 24 hours to respond or we’ll give the prize to someone else.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• RV Shrink: I feel like I’m being booked into jail when checking into a campground!

• Bet you’ve never seen an Airstream like this.

• Trashy Quartzsite “ghetto” just keeps on growing.

#932-1

Trivia

“Umop apisdn” is “upside down” spelled upside down, but uses almost entirely different letters of the alphabet. How’s that for a brain twister?

*Which country is still in the year 2013? That’s right, there’s one country that’s seven years behind the rest of the world. Don’t know? Look in yesterday’s trivia.

Don’t swelter in your RV anymore!

At RVtravel.com we don’t see too many products that we go nuts over, but the SoftStartRV is a game changer. Here’s what it can do:

• Run two air conditioners on a 30-amp hookup.

• Run one air conditioner using only a small portable generator.

• Run one air conditioner on 20-amp household current.

• Run an air conditioner or two using your onboard inverter system. Read more.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is our dog Gizmo. His favorite thing is to go camping with us in our class C motorhome, as pictured here in his favorite spot on the couch behind the driver. Whenever we are planning a trip he insists on waiting in the motorhome, even days in advance, just to be sure we don’t forget to take him along.” —Jerry Liszak

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

Sometimes remembering the names of things can be hard…

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com