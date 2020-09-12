Subscribe
James Menard
14 minutes ago
Your comment is invited" Read more »

We live in south Louisiana, 30 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, so during hurricane season our Sunseeker is ready to go.

0
Reply
Notfunny
1 hour ago

Turn your wall outlet into an extension cord???

I think Mike Sokol needs to put some comments on this device.

Knowing how people act with Electricity, this seems like a Dangerous Product!

Most RV outlets are only rated at 15 Amps. So, you take this device and plug it into your RV Wall outlet and now miraculously you have 3 outlets! I can easily see where people will overload this device and possibly make it a Fire Hazard! Or leave too many things plugged in and it will overheat and “POOF” up in smoke!

Safety should never be compromised!

0
Reply