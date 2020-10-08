RV Daily Tips. Thursday, October 8, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1445

Today's thought

"Any fool can be happy. It takes a man with real heart to make beauty out of the stuff that makes us weep."―Clive Barker

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pierogi Day!

On this day in history: 1645 – Jeanne Mance opens the first lay hospital in North America.

Tip of the Day

Lane-savvy driving – the safe way to travel

By Greg Illes

Transitioning from driving a car to herding a big RV down the road can be both a pleasure and a challenge. Dragging the big beast around corners and through dips and bumps is one of the lessons, but perhaps the area most in need of detailed attention is lane alignment.

True in all rigs but more so in class A's, finding that "sweet spot" in your lane is not necessarily intuitive – especially if you have many years of car experience. Your brain only knows the car-relative lane-sighting target. And in fact, the sweet spot will change depending on your immediate circumstances.

Is your RV overweight? Weigh it and be safe

Deanna Tolliver took the plunge and had her fifth wheel and truck weighed. Although many RV safety experts recommend it, she had been making excuses for not having it done (sound familiar?). Find out what is involved in an RV Safety and Education Foundation (RVSEF) weigh-in, and how easy and vitally important it is. Did Deanna's rig pass?

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Holding down sewer hoses

• John F. suggests barbells for holding down sewer hoses: "I use two eight-pound barbells – they're rubberized and clean up easy. I stick Velcro straps back to back around the barbell, which gives me the latitude of bringing them closer together or farther apart – depending on the sewer connection."

• PennyPA says: Fill an old tube sock with gravel and small stones, tie it shut, and drape it over the end. "Works whether the sewer outlet is a foot off the ground, or just inches."

• Bill adds his two-bits to the "how do you hold down your sewer hose" question: "Water leaks. Baggies rip. Instead, grab two empty half-liter water bottles – the kind you buy by the case in the grocery store. Poke a hole in the cap of each one, pass the end of a short length of cord or heavy string through each hole from the outside, and tie a simple overhand knot in the end of the cord, inside the cap. Leave about six inches of cord between the caps. Fill each bottle halfway with sand or small rocks, put the caps on the bottles, and you are done. In use, put the middle of the cord over the sewer hose, letting the bottles hang down on each side."

Thank you all for the great suggestions!

Drive the Nation

This is a wonderful website about everything you should be doing in the U.S. If you're already on the road, or headed out soon, you'll want to consult this website for a list of things you must see, visit and eat along the way.

Never struggle with opening jars again!

And the Survey Says…

We've polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we've learned about them:

• 24 percent do not have a roof ladder for their RV

• 14 percent use bar soap to wash their hands

• 24 percent play a game on their phone, computer or tablet at least once a day

Trivia

American's would choose dogs over romantic relationships. In 2017 a three-year study by Rover.com found that 54 percent of dog owners would be willing to end a relationship if their dog doesn't like their partner. One in four people said they bring their furry companions on first dates to see how their dog responds.

*How much does the cast of the popular TV show Friends still earn each year? We told you the high number yesterday.

Readers' Pet of the Day

Melanie, from Julie Rabe.

Pocket-sized Goo Gone is a must-have

Leave here with a laugh

Instead of "the John," I call my toilet "the Jim." That way it sounds better when I say, "I go to the Jim first thing every morning."

