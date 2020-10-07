RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, October 7, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

“Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.” —Lauren DeStefano

Prepping your RV for storage

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

When preparing the RV for storage, I always wash the exterior and thoroughly clean the interior. Make sure all of the awning fabrics are clean and dry before stowing the awnings.

This is a good time to inspect all of the roof seams, body seams and window sealants for any cracks or openings that could allow water to penetrate the surface. Water can get in the smallest openings, so it’s important you closely inspect all of the sealants. Consult your RV owner’s manual or RV dealer for sealants compatible with any surfaces you are resealing.

ONLINE TRAINING COURSES BY MARK POLK

• Winterizing & Storing Your RV

Refrigerator failure: Replace or repair?

“While visiting Jackson, Mississippi, I noticed things were not as cold in my RV refrigerator or freezer. After an Internet search, I learned about high temperature switches installed on Norcold refrigerators. Apparently some Norcold models had a bad habit of bursting into flames, and this recall box shuts the refrigerator off when the boiler gets too hot. According to many web articles, the switch has been known to trip when there is no overheating. There is a hack for that, which could save the expense of a service call.” Read the rest of this informative (and entertaining) article by Tammy Williams.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Wireless thermometer to monitor plumbing pipe temps

I use the wireless thermometer to monitor how cold my rig gets around the RV’s critical plumbing areas. This way I know if I need to take action to prevent a freeze-up in my pipes. Thanks to Ray Burr at Love Your RV!

Device keeps fresh water tank clean

Tony Barthel writes: “The RV Inline Sanitizer is the simplest of solutions. It’s essentially a reservoir in which you put bleach and then use a source hose and a delivery hose to fill your fresh water tank. The sanitizer effectively adds the bleach as you fill the tank. It is truly that simple.” Read more about this nifty device here.

Website of the day

Now I Know

Now I Know is a fantastic newsletter by Dan Lewis. Sign up, and you’ll receive a fascinating fun fact (or story) delivered to your inbox every day. Keep that brain growin’!

