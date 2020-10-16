RV Daily Tips. Friday, October 16, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1451

“Even if you are on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.” ―Will Rogers

How to use your RV toilet in cold weather

Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician, posted this tip while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Some people prefer not to use the plumbing system during the winter for fear of doing something wrong and risking a freeze-up, and subsequent damage. Others prefer to just use the toilet, and depend on campgrounds for their other needs. It’s possible to use your RV toilet for brief periods in freezing weather. Continue reading.

Why so many RVs are junk

Why are RVs made so cheaply, why are some “junk,” and why are they even sold in the first place when there’s a high likelihood that the buyer will have problems with the unit? This video does a great job of answering those questions. If you’re about to buy an RV, especially a lightweight-model trailer, you should watch this.

Is your RV or tow vehicle engine powered by gas or diesel?

Avoid holding tank surprises

“To save yourself from pranks, failing to close the valves after dumping and small leaks, I leave a clear 45-degree extension on my sewer outlet with the cap on so that I can see if there are any surprises waiting for me! If there are I rotate the extension up before attaching the hose.” Thanks to Phil W.

Here are several clear sewer hose adapters on Amazon.



Fire Extinguishing Aerosol, Two-pack

The First Alert Tundra Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it’s suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth & is biodegradable. Learn more or order.

HitchItch

Ever wonder what other RVers are up to? How are they making money? How’d they remodel their rig so it looks that nice? HitchItch lists pages of blogs of fellow RVers so you can stay up to date, get advice, and learn how other RVers are living.

There are immortal jellyfish! The Turritopsis dohrnii, a species of jellyfish also known as the “immortal jellyfish,” is able to revert back to its youth state after going through adulthood. It can’t ever die … well, from old age, at least.

Say goodbye to goop!

Have you ever seen the sediment that collects in your water heater? You probably don’t want to. Camco’s water tank rinser is an easy-to-use gadget that is a must-have for any RVer. The tank rinser will get out all the yucky sediment that’s been sitting at the bottom of your water heater and, most importantly, will extend the life of it too. Read the many positive reviews, and get one for yourself here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Andy. In 2000-2002 my (then) wife and I took our 2 kids (10 and 11), and Andy, and traveled the U.S. in our RV for 18 months. I think Andy is the only rabbit to see all 48 contiguous states!” —Joe Hicke

Two clocks go out to dinner. After they finish eating, one clock says to his friend, “I’m still hungry!” His friend replies, “So go back four seconds.”

