RV Daily Tips. Thursday, November 26, 2020

Issue 1480

Today’s thought

“Vegetables are a must on a diet. I suggest carrot cake, zucchini bread, and pumpkin pie.” —Jim Davis

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Thanksgiving, of course! If you’re not celebrating Thanksgiving, how about celebrating National Cake Day?

On this day in history: 1863 – United States President Abraham Lincoln proclaims November 26 as a national Thanksgiving Day, to be celebrated annually on the final Thursday of November.

Tip of the Day

Change your brake fluid for reliability and long system life

By Greg Illes

Absolutely everybody changes their engine oil and transmission fluid (or has it done). Some folks remember to change differential gear oil. But who ever thinks about changing brake fluid? We all should. Find out why here.





Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Palomino Backpack HS-750 Truck Camper. As he reports, “This particular floor plan is small enough to be not a huge burden on a truck but offers a nice kitchen layout along with that jackknife sofa. Seems like a great series of compromises to make for a very usable package.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Keystone Outback 324CG Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

Making holidays special while on the road

Remembering the smell of turkey in the oven, stuffing enough to feed an army, the decorations and family gathered around the holiday table can make even the most ardent RVer sigh. It is easy to forget all the work: the cooking, cleaning, decorating, shopping, wrapping and family squabbles involved. But there are ways to bring that holiday feeling home to your RV. Continue reading.

Yesterday’s featured article: How to extend the life of an RV battery

Quick Tip

Determining towing capacity

When determining the tow capacity of a vehicle be sure you know the rear axle ratio. It’s possible to have the same type and size of vehicle with the same engine and the tow ratings vary by several thousand pounds. The axle ratio is a comparison of how many times the drive shaft rotates, versus the rear wheels. A 4.10:1 axle ratio means the drive shaft or pinion gear rotates 4.1 times for each rotation of the rear axle or ring gear. The higher the numeric value, the better the vehicle will tow.

Some people have a misperception that a vehicle with four-wheel drive will have a higher tow rating than an identical vehicle that is two-wheel drive. In reality the two-wheel drive vehicle will have the higher tow rating. The reason for this is the transfer case in the four-wheel drive vehicle adds additional weight to the vehicle, usually close to 500 pounds, which lowers the tow rating by that same amount. Keep in mind that any weight you add to the tow vehicle takes that same amount of weight away from the vehicle’s tow rating and Gross Combined Weight Rating. —From Mark Polk, RV Education 101®

Website of the day

Learn about Thanksgiving!

History.com has an entire section dedicated to one of our favorite holidays! Learn about the history of Thanksgiving, facts and trivia, funny stories, and many other articles. You’re sure to learn something here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 3 percent go square dancing every once in a while

• If RV manufacturers started making airplanes, 77 percent would not fly in one

• 54 percent are better off financially now than they were 5 years ago (Note: This was answered pre-pandemic)

Recent poll: Do you make your bed every morning?

Trivia

Gobble gobble! Americans eat 46 million turkeys on Thanksgiving each year. Just a month later, on Christmas, an additional 22 million turkeys are eaten.

Leave here with a laugh

