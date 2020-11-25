RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, November 25, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1479

Today's thought

“If a fellow isn’t thankful for what he’s got, he isn’t likely to be thankful for what he’s going to get.” —Frank A. Clark

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Jukebox Day!

On this day in history: 1864 – American Civil War: A group of Confederate operatives calling themselves the Confederate Army of Manhattan starts fires in more than 20 locations in an unsuccessful attempt to burn down New York City.

Tip of the Day

Tow ratings are lower for 4-wheel than 2-wheel drive

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

A tow vehicle that is four-wheel drive will have a lower tow rating than an identical vehicle that is two-wheel drive. The reason for this is, the transfer case in the four-wheel drive vehicle adds additional weight to the vehicle (usually several hundred pounds), which lowers the tow rating by that same amount. Keep in mind, any weight you add to the tow vehicle takes that same amount away from the tow rating.

ONLINE TRAINING COURSES BY MARK POLK

• Tow your Travel Trailer Like a Pro

Today's RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Keystone Outback 324CG Travel Trailer. This trailer is designed for people with disabilities and has many thoughtful details. Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Wildcat 368MB Mid-Bunk Fifth Wheel? If you missed it, you can read it here.

How to extend the life of an RV battery

The life of RV batteries varies. Factors include how they’re used, maintained, discharged and recharged, and how they’re stored. A battery cycle is one complete discharge from 100 percent down to about 50 percent and then recharged back to 100 percent. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: You’ve heard of sleepwalking, but what about sleep-driving?

Reader poll

Many people will be hungry this Thanksgiving, including many children. If you are financially able, please donate $20, $50 or $100 to a local food bank. This year it’s especially important to help, with millions of normally hard-working people out of work because of the pandemic. You will feel so good if you contribute — knowing you helped people who are struggling now go to bed on one of America’s most cherished holidays without the pain of an empty stomach. Here’s where to donate.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Traveling with your RV soon? Here’s a firsthand look by one of our writers at what it’s like to travel by RV right now with no reservations.

Quick Tip

When shopping for an RV, do a “livability test”

Shopping for a new RV? Don’t forget the “livability factor.” It’s best to do a walk-through of an RV without the salesman present. That way, you should feel free to sit on the pot to check leg clearance, lay on the bed to determine comfort, stand in the shower to confirm you’ve got room for your elbows and shoulders. Have one person stand in the kitchen in front of the sink or the stove – can the partner get by without imitating a fertility dance? Open the fridge – you’d be surprised how many times the door swings the wrong way! Can’t shake the salesman? Do all the aforementioned tests and whatever else you can anyway.

Website of the day

The top 100 camping blogs

Have endless hours to explore the Internet? Start here. These 100 blogs have everything (literally everything) you need to know about camping all around the world.

Readers' Pets of the Day

“A favorite photo of our rescue Labradoodle, Bella, age 5, and our Miniature Poodle, Sushi, almost 13. They love camping and boating. When either the trailer or boat come out of the shop they are ready to play.” –Mark & Debbie Jenson

Leave here with a laugh

