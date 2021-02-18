RV Daily Tips. Thursday, February 18, 2021

Issue 1539

Today’s thought

“Talent is helpful in writing, but guts are absolutely essential.” ―Jessamyn West

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Crab Stuffed Flounder Day!

On this day in history: 1885 – “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain is published in the United States.

Tip of the Day

Trucks and RVs: Move over to the left lane – Why?

By Jim Twamley

When piloting a big rig like an RV or an 18-wheeler, the general advice is, “Stay in the right lane except to pass.” There may be an exception to this sage advice, as RVers and truckers share something in common besides the road. So why would you move to the left lane?

We both have control of large and heavy vehicles which require more forethought when maneuvering through traffic. Today’s smart and safe RV tip is to merge into the center or left lane when approaching a truck weigh station. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Earth Traveler T300 it’s made from chicken feathers. Really! He writes, “I think Earth Traveler has a unique concept that is worth looking into if you’d rather keep that smaller tow vehicle but still have a sense of adventure.” Learn more.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, February 18, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Bob B. of Eloy, Arizona, and Sylvia E. of Livingston, Texas.

How to locate roof leaks

Regular inspections of your RV’s roof can help you identify a problem when something “looks different” from your previous inspection and can prevent leak problems before they cause costly damage. Here’s how to locate current or potential roof leaks.

Reader poll

Are you a morning or a night person?

Quick Tip

Cleaning the black tank and its sprayer heads

We received this tip from Tim Slack: “Awhile ago I read a tip in your newsletter about dumping a black tank as normal then filling it with clean water, maybe with Dawn detergent, letting it sit for 24 or more hours, and then dumping. It worked well, so I do it periodically. The tank sprayer heads were blocked when we bought our used Tiffin Open Road. The last time I did the clean water trick, I discovered that the water had softened the dried blockage in my tank sprayer heads and they work again! So, thanks for that earlier tip, and please pass along my addendum for others to try.” Thanks, Tim!

Website of the day

Addicted 2 Success

If you’re feeling a bit unmotivated lately, like you’ve hit a roadblock, this is the site for you. On it, you’ll find tons of articles to motivate, uplift and inspire you.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 19 percent say their RV has been in a service shop for electrical repairs within the last year or two

• 65 percent almost always or very often eat off paper plates while RVing

• 30 percent say their friends call them by a nickname, not by their given name

Recent poll: How would you rate the Wi-Fi at RV parks where you’ve stayed?

Trivia

48 percent of the world’s population (older than the age of 15) claim to have never consumed any type of alcohol in their lifetime.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is our Maisy girl. She’s an American Cocker Spaniel. She’s 2.5 years old and is a goodwill ambassador to all who we meet. She never meets an enemy and loves everyone.” —Brinklyn Sellers

Leave here with a laugh

Did you hear about the guy who fell into the well? I found out why it happened. He couldn’t see that well.

