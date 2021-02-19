RV Daily Tips. Friday, February 19, 2021

Issue 1540

Today’s thought

“They laugh at me because I’m different; I laugh at them because they’re all the same.” ―Kurt Cobain

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Tartar Sauce Day!

On this day in history: 1985 – William J. Schroeder becomes the first recipient of an artificial heart to leave the hospital.

Information request

Are you being affected by severe cold weather? Are you at home or in your RV? Has your RV been of help to you at this time? Please tell us what’s happening with you now during this incredibly challenging time. We are working on a story for the weekend. Submit your comments here.

Tip of the Day

Be kind to your differential – It’s all you have

By Greg Illes

Deep down under your rig, far behind the driver’s seat and usually caked with dirt, grease and road grime, is one of the most critical members of your drive train – the rear axle and its differential.

Whether you drive a motorhome or pull a trailer or fifth wheel, you and your entire load rely on that rear axle to propel you down the road. Every single pony of your engine’s horsepower must route through a compact cluster of incredibly tough gears in order to twist your axles, spin your tires and push you up that hill or across that valley. Although these units are pretty reliable, they are not maintenance-free. Continue reading.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the TrailManor Convertible Trailers. As he reports, “TrailManor trailers are all uniquely designed. The top and bottom are separate entities and you raise and lower the top to create a finished travel trailer. This is sort of like a pop-up trailer and, technically, that’s what this is. But it’s so much different than the typical pop-up trailer.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Earth Traveler T300? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, February 19, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Bob B. of Eloy, Arizona, and Sylvia E. of Livingston, Texas.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

RV smell bad after being closed up? Try charcoal!

To rid your RV of musty or bad smells after storage or after being closed up for a few weeks, place activated charcoal in disposable containers throughout your rig. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: How to locate roof leaks

Reader poll

Is your RV too big, too small, or just right?

Please tell us here. Thanks!

Quick Tip

Nighttime blackout help

Full-time RVer Mike M. sent in the following tip: “I saw the posting in RV Travel concerning RV day/night shades for darkening the interior at night. My Monaco Diplomat has two-part pull-down shades. The lower part lets light in and acts as a dust filter while letting me see out during the day. The upper part, when fully lowered, is supposed to darken the RV interior but doesn’t quite do the trick, so I bought a can of liquid rubber. It comes in black or white and either works fine, although the black stops a little more light. I took down each shade and sprayed the upper ‘darkening’ part only. What a difference, and the shade still accordions upward!” Thanks, Mike!

Editor Chuck Woodbury writes: If you want to know what we are up against with the incredibly nasty virus we’re dealing with today, read the book “The Great Influenza,” the story of the 1918 Pandemic. It’s estimated that about 500 million people worldwide were infected and that between 50 and 100 million died – 3 to 5 percent of the world’s population. I’m reading it right now and it’s fascinating.

Website of the day

Freerice

If you’ve got some spare time on your hands, spend it here. Freerice donates 10 grains of rice to the United Nations World Food Programme for every question you get correct (and they’re pretty easy questions). Test your knowledge and feed someone in need at the same time. [Editor: Yes, this is legit.]

Trivia

You’re an idiot! No, really, you are! In ancient Greek, the word “idiot” referred to anyone who wasn’t a politician. (Please refrain from making derogatory political comments.)

*What percentage of the world’s population claims to have never consumed any alcohol? The answer is surprising. Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Tilly and Toga on their first RV trip! Three days at Roaring River State Park in Cassville, Missouri.” —Karla Kimerer

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

A husband decides he has had enough of his wife trying to rule the house. One night he storms into the kitchen and announces, “From now on, I am the man of this house and my word is the law! You are to prepare me a gourmet meal tonight and a scrumptious dessert. After dinner, I am taking you upstairs into the bedroom! Afterward, you’ll draw me a bath so I can relax. The temperature must be perfect. You will wash my back and towel-dry me when I am done. Then, you will massage my feet and hands. Then tomorrow morning, guess who will dress me and comb my hair?” “The funeral director would be my guess,” responded the wife.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

