RV Daily Tips. Friday, May 7, 2021

Issue 1595

Today’s thought

“Consider it: every person you have ever met, every person will suffer the loss of his friends and family. All are going to lose everything they love in this world. Why would one want to be anything but kind to them in the meantime?” ―Sam Harris

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Military Spouse Appreciation Day!

On this day in history: 1952 – The concept of the integrated circuit, the basis for all modern computers, is first published by Geoffrey Dummer.

Tip of the Day

Caring for these is the easiest thing you can do to stay safe while driving

By Gail Marsh

One very important RV maintenance project is keeping your windshield wipers in good working order. If it’s not already on your maintenance to-do list, consider that the American Optometric Association reports that 90% of all driving decisions are based solely on visual cues.

Here are some do’s and don’ts to ensure a clear view no matter what weather Mother Nature throws at you.

Today’s RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Coachmen Spirit 2557RB Travel Trailer. As he reports, "I'd say this is a usable floor plan with a few very positive surprises that will make a worthwhile difference over time when you're using them. It's definitely one to put on your shopping list."

Is this your RV?

“Does the propane tank have to be empty before refilling?”

We bet you know the answer to this question. But some people don't. And that's what editor Chuck Woodbury discusses in this essay.

Reader poll

When you go out to eat, which meal is it usually for?

Quick Tip

Ups and downs on RV ladder safety

Many RVs have a built-on roof access ladder. Here’s Tony King’s take on the situation: “I don’t trust those flimsy RV ladders anymore. I bought a collapsible ladder rated for my weight. I put it along the side of the flimsy ladder and use it to hang onto as I climb up. When I get head high to the roof I stop and twist a piece of Romex copper wiring around both ladders before I proceed up on the roof. Knowing the ladder can’t shift sideways going up or down makes all the difference in the world. I spent a whole career building freeway bridges working on ladders. But at my age now I feel I can’t afford to have an accident as it would surely interrupt my RV fun/travels!” Thanks, Tony!

Website of the day

Best summer road trip destinations state by state

This list has tons of great stops on it! If you’re struggling with trip planning, consult this list for some must-see places along your route.

Doing Good. . .

Over the past 80 years, trails have been a fundamental part of Alabama State Park’s mission. Because of this, it created its Dirt Pass Trail Crew Program, a way for park users to voluntarily donate $35 per year to help support the park’s trail system. The money goes directly to the park trails’ maintenance, enhancement and planning. All Dirt Pass membership donations are made online and each donating Dirt Pass member will receive a cool, Trail Crew T-shirt to show their pride in the program.

Clubs and useful organizations

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

Recipe of the Day

Honey Mustard Shrimp on the Bar-B

by Darci Juris from Scottsdale, AZ

What a light and fresh grilled shrimp recipe. They are slightly sweet with a touch of tang. This shrimp recipe is great on a hot day when you don’t want to heat up the kitchen. The marinade is super easy to whip up and the shrimp take no time to cook on the grill. Serve with a fresh green salad and you have a quick and easy dinner or a great cookout snack.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it's the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation.

Trivia

Dublin is home to Ireland’s National Leprechaun Museum. Check out their website – it looks like a fun (and mysterious) place to visit.

*Who is the first person in all of Earth’s history whose name we know? We told you yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Zoe is an 11-year-old Sheltie who loves to travel with us year-round in our Winnebago Sunstar. She is the first to enter the RV whenever we start a trip and loves to sit and watch the roadside through the little doggie window.” —Katie Woodall

The best lights you’ll ever have

This 6-pack of tiny, battery-powered LED "Button Lamps" is just what you need for your RV's closets and storage spaces. The tiny lamp is ultra-bright and has all the power of a normal-sized lamp. Backed with a strong adhesive, these little lamps will stick to any surface. They're waterproof and good to have in case of an emergency.

Leave here with a laugh

