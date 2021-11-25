RV Daily Tips. Thursday, November 25, 2021

Issue 1739

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (including our hard-working writers!).

Happy Thanksgiving to you! What are we thankful for this year? Well, many things, but we are especially thankful for YOU. We couldn’t do what we do without you. Your readership and support mean so much to us. In fact, we appreciate you so much that we give you a newsletter on Thanksgiving! We don’t even want to take a day off! Now, once we start smelling the turkey, though, we’re outta here…!

That being said, today’s issue is a bit shorter than usual to give our extremely hardworking staff a few extra minutes of their day to scarf down some food. You understand, don’t you? See you tomorrow with a bigger belly than today.

Today’s thought

“Thankfulness is the beginning of gratitude. Gratitude is the completion of thankfulness. Thankfulness may consist merely of words. Gratitude is shown in acts.” —David O. McKay

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Thanksgiving, of course!

On this day in history: 1952 – Agatha Christie’s murder-mystery play The Mousetrap opens at the Ambassadors Theatre in London. It will become the longest continuously running play in history. Unfortunately, the run had to be discontinued on March 16, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanksgiving Articles of the Day

Thanksgiving: What a season of gratitude and hope teaches us

If you missed this last Saturday… Join Nanci Dixon as she tells the history of Thanksgiving and what it truly means to be grateful. Read this wonderful story here.

Historic places to stop and give thanks

Step back in time at these historic places with travel writer Chris Epting. Do you know where the first Thanksgiving took place? Find out here.

Road Signs: My most memorable Thanksgiving meal, in 1971

No talk of electricity here with Mike Sokol. Just a delightful story you’ll absolutely want to read. Click here.

When it comes to cooking Thanksgiving turkey, don’t do this… or this… or this…

What’s the best way to cook a turkey? OK, let’s rephrase that… What’s the worst way to cook a turkey? Mike Gast goes over your options (and there’s a funny video in here too). Click here to read.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: How to transport and where to store pet fencing with an RV

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Atia RV GU147 travel trailer. As he reports, “The fact that you can park this trailer in a garage when you’re not using it might make it a great choice for some people. Further, the price is affordable, and the fact that the top drops means it’ll be easier to tow.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the brand-new Rockwood Geo Pro 19FBS, a boondocking champion? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Did you miss yesterday’s Full-Time RVer Newsletter? If so, read it here!

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, November 18, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

Last week three readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Fred Cwynar of Punta Gorda, Florida, Terri/Claud Hugley of Elbert, Colorado, and Daniel Carter of Martinez, California.

We are discontinuing the contest at the end of November. We’ll have a brand-new contest. This contest will return again after a break.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why does RV water heater work on LP but not on 120 volt?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2019 GD Imagine 2500RL which we bought in October 2020. The Atwood water heater only works on the gas mode. From what I have read and viewed online, it sounds as if my heating element has gone bad. How do you change the heating element?

Unfortunately, to get to the rear of the water heater, I have to work through the kitchen cabinet framework after drawers are removed. The dealer gave us spare fuses and they were installed, but there was no change. If the circuit board was bad, would gas also fail? —Steve

Read Dave’s reply.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: Faucets don’t work with pump but do with city water. Why?

Don’t forget your Black Friday deals! Time is running out! Click here.

Quick Tip

Transporting leftovers? Try this!

Jennifer Melnick Carota writes, “If you are transporting meals to a loved one use a muffin tin! Perfect portions! So much easier than multiple containers! And they can just throw the tin in the toaster over to heat through or spoon individual servings onto a microwave-safe dish, heat and serve! (EDIT: This post was meant to promote ease in transporting food to others. If you are concerned about safety or reheating issues, please use your best judgment and assist those in the reheating process.}

We love this idea, Jennifer!

Recipe of the Day

Day After Thanksgiving Turkey Casserole

by Marsha Gardner from Florala, AL

If a holiday had a casserole in its honor, this would be for Thanksgiving. This is a wonderful way to use Thanksgiving leftovers. All the comfort of a traditional shepherd’s pie with the vibrant flavors of Thanksgiving dinner. Marsha suggests using leftover sweet potatoes with leftover mashed potatoes. We combined the two and loved the extra flavor the sweet potatoes add. Plus, it makes the topping a beautiful orange color (festive for Thanksgiving). Have extra gravy? You could even pour a little bit of that over the top.

While you’re eating your Thanksgiving dinner today, perhaps save a few extra leftovers to make this tomorrow. Sounds good! Get the recipe.

See yesterday’s recipe: Cranberry Butter

Trivia

4,500. That’s the number of calories the average American consumes at Thanksgiving dinner. You probably didn’t want to hear that…

*How much do aging roadways cost drivers on average per year? It’s quite a bit… Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Boy, this would have come in handy TODAY! Wish we would have seen this sooner!

Readers’ Pet of the Day and Leave here with a laugh

No, this is not the pet of an RVtravel.com reader. His name is Chuck, and his owner, PINKE (on Flickr), says he is addicted to salmon dog treats. We hope nobody holds a mirror up to Chuck: he might lose his appetite. But you have to admit, he does make a fine-looking turkey, and we hope he brought a smile to your face on this Thanksgiving Day.

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RV Travel LLC.