RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Issue 1738

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (including our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“Acknowledging the good that is already in your life is the foundation for all abundance ” —Eckhart Tolle

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Sardines Day!

On this day in history: 1932 – In Washington, D.C., the FBI Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory (better known as the FBI Crime Lab) officially opens.

Tip of the Day

How to transport and where to store pet fencing with an RV

By Gail Marsh

A recent conversation with fellow RVers centered around ways to transport pet fencing as you enjoy the RV lifestyle. RVers with pets, especially dogs, sometimes prefer to bring some kind of fencing with them to help corral their furry friends and allow them to spend time outside. (Note: Check with your campground host to make sure that erecting a fence is allowed. Best to ask before you put one up.)

“Fencing gives our Betsy a bit of freedom—some time off her leash,” remarked one gal. Everyone seemed to agree that bringing a fence provided even more than that. Not only will it help keep your pet from running away, but a fence can also keep other animals in the RV park from approaching and potentially harming your pet, young children, or even your outdoor belongings!

Continue reading.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Foam gap filler is a quick fix for cracks and holes in the RV

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the brand new Rockwood’s GeoPro 19FBS, a boondocking beast! Tony writes, “I typically don’t blindly “like” one company’s products over another’s for any brand loyalty. Instead, these companies have to demonstrate a continued pushing of the envelope while also maintaining a level of quality and customer service. With that in mind, I think Rockwood’s latest option on their already-popular GeoPro line is going to make a compelling reason for someone to get one of these.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the small but mighty Taxa Cricket? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, November 24, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

Last week three readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Fred Cwynar of Punta Gorda, Florida, Terri/Claud Hugley of Elbert, Colorado, and Daniel Carter of Martinez, California.

We are discontinuing the contest at the end of November. We’ll have a brand-new contest. This contest will return again after a break.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Faucets don’t work with pump but do with city water. Why?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s water pump fails to provide water to the bathroom and kitchen sinks. The pump won’t start but water flows fine for the shower and toilet and I hear the pump running. However, all faucets and toilets perform well when city water is connected. What gives? —Karl

Read Dave’s reply.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: Should there be an anode rod in our RV’s water heater?

Black Friday Deals at Amazon. Get ’em before they’re gone! Click here.

RV gray water tank maintenance tip

By Mark Polk

We always talk about black water holding tank maintenance, but seldom mention the gray water holding tank. The gray water tank requires some simple maintenance to keep it clean and odor free. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Never a dull moment for game wardens

Reader poll

Pick your two favorite Thanksgiving dishes…

Oh, come on! You know you have a favorite! Tell us here.

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Recycle gray water to help clean black water tank

Neil G. writes: Another source of extra black water tank washout could be done by saving used dishwater and rinse water in buckets, etc., instead of the graywater tank, and dumping it down the toilet. The sudden flood helps dislodge “materials” in the holding tank directly below the commode. Very helpful in dry camping, as well! Many dry-campers use this for their entire flushing process to save water. Thanks, Neil!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Kit Vargas

2021 Winnebago Voyage 3134 RL 5th wheel

“We loved the Voyage 5th wheel the minute we walked in the door. Our furniture and floors are gray. The trim is brown, but Winnebago did a great job adding some gray tones to the wood to blend with the furniture and floor. It has plenty of room in the rear living area with ample storage. One of my favorite features is the fireplace! The kitchen has plenty of storage, a pantry, a three burner cooktop with an oven, and a convection microwave. Love the island too. All the comforts of home. Our bathroom is roomy. Nice size shower with a seat. Two storage cabinets with a medicine cabinet and below sink cabinet. The sink is actually big enough for us to wash our faces in. The bedroom has king size bed, a large double-door closet and a dresser. It’s plumbed for a washer-dryer, but I prefer to have the extra closet space. That’s just the inside!! My husband loves the ample belly storage and how easy all the switches and handles are to access. We pull with an F350 diesel and he says he can’t even tell it’s behind us. Pulls like a dream. We’re so pleased with the Winnebago workmanship. We’ll have this RV for a long time.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

50 Best Thanksgiving Crafts for Kids to Make at the Table

Forget only the kids making these, you’ll have fun making them too! If you need something to do as a family tomorrow, check out some of these fun ideas.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Yo! You trying to be all hip and trendy? This is all you need, dawg! It’s sick!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• New (or any) RVers – There is hope! You CAN find campsites!

• Trailer “tail-wagging” – Prevent this dangerous sway from happening to you

• Get the 411 on RV extension cords

Recipe of the Day

Cranberry Butter

by Gwendolyn Kenitzer from Lakewood, CO

This cranberry compound butter is going to be the perfect addition to your holiday table. It’s such a treat. Using whole cranberry sauce adds just the right contrast of sweet versus tart. Orange peel complements the cranberry perfectly and makes the butter pop with flavor. Shaping the butter into molds makes for a nice presentation on the holiday table. It would be wonderful on dinner rolls, biscuits, waffles, toast, or even pancakes.

We are SO making this for tomorrow – what a great idea! Get the recipe.

See yesterday’s recipe: Cajun Oyster Stuffing

Trivia

Aging roadways cost drivers an average of $556 a year in repairs, and in some states, nearly $1,000. Rhode Island, Mississippi and West Virginia have the worst roads and bridges in the USA. Idaho, North Dakota and Wyoming have the best roads and bridges. SOURCE: Quotewizard.com

*What is the indentation or dimple called on the base of a wine or champagne bottle? If you don’t know, find out in yesterday’s trivia!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is our little boy ‘Boo.’ We traveled a lot and lived full time in our motorhome. He always had this look when we talked to him. It was like he was asking, “Where are we going next?” —Claude Denton

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RV Travel LLC.