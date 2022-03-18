RV Daily Tips. Friday, March 18, 2022

Issue 1820

RV Mods: Improve your fire escape-ability

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Steve Barnes, a regular RVtravel.com reader, took to heart one of our RV safety videos that stressed the importance of regularly checking your RV’s egress windows – fire escapes. Steve reports, “I checked my fire escape after one year. A year ago, when it was brand-new, it was jammed.” Steve took it back to the dealer, who repaired it. But keeping in mind the advice to keep up with these things, Steve did another test a year later. Once again, his window was stuck.

Continue reading this important tip

Salem/Wildwood Hyper-Lyte 25RBHL Travel Trailer

Tony writes, “I would say if you’re looking for a good couple’s camper that’s relatively light but really does have a large interior, this might be worth considering whether you’re near a Wildwood or Salem dealer.”

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

My RV furnace gets too hot to touch. Is this normal?

My RV furnace seems to get really hot. I was wondering what temperature I should be getting out of the ducts and the exhaust? I’m also wondering how hot the furnace itself should be? It is too hot to touch when it is running. —Ronald

“They gave us earplugs at check-in.” Why are so many RV parks near train tracks?

By Nanci Dixon

I had to chuckle one night as we settled into bed. I heard the melancholy whistle of a train passing by and instantly knew we were at an RV park. I was chuckling because I have the ability to turn my hearing aids off; however, my husband is not so lucky. He can still hear the plaintive call of a train going by all night long. Read more then please participate in the poll in the post.

Reader poll

Have you ever moved from a campsite because of an undesirable neighbor?

Parallel parking your travel trailer

Having trouble backing your travel trailer up next to the concrete patio slab at the RV park? Looking out the curb-side mirror is tough. Next time, stretch out a rope, parallel to the slab, about 10 feet out. Now you can use the street side mirror to line up with the rope. Works better!

From Gregory & Carol Brott

2016 Tiffin Phaeton 40AH

“My wife and I love our 2016 Tiffin Phaeton 40AH and the opportunity it affords us to make memories and explore the beautiful country of ours from sea to shining sea!”

Recipe of the Day

Chicken Rama in Thai Peanut Sauce

by Vickie Parks from Renton, WA

We see why Vickie is proud of this recipe. This Chicken Rama tastes very authentic. The creamy peanut butter sauce is so easy to prepare. With a very mild spice, its nutty flavor pairs well with the coconut milk. If you like spicier food, add some red pepper flakes. Serving this over spinach adds a nice fresh taste to the dish. It would also be delicious over white rice or Thai noodles.

The oldest genetic proof of malaria was found in a mummy! And, to be more specific, in King Tut’s body! Genetic analysis of mummies, Tut included, revealed the history of many diseases in the ancient world, one of those being malaria.

“Minnie is a rescue that we got when she was 3-1/2! She is a true Christmas baby as THAT is her birthday, too! She’ll be nine on 12/25/2022!” —Lindalee Sorrells

