Hanging up the keys? Park models could be the answer to high living costs

Camping and RV ownership have always been a series of “phases” for those who stick with the lifestyle. Maybe your family started in a tent, moved to a pop-up trailer, then a towable, and finally that fancy motorized unit as you transitioned into being a full-timer. But when the day finally arrives when it’s time to turn in the RV keys … then what? Perhaps a park model?

Many full-time RVers go all-in on the lifestyle, selling their brick-and-mortar homes when they hit the road. When their RVing days are over, most return to their favorite regions, purchasing a small home or renting an apartment or condo for their next phase.

Park models bring more options to RVers

But the burgeoning prices of traditional homes and ballooning rents are making off-the-road living much more challenging as longtime RVers enter their twilight years. Now, some big players in the RV park ownership business are expanding their options, and that just might bring more options for former RVers.

What got me thinking along these lines was the growing role of Sun Outdoors. For most of its existence, Sun Outdoors was known as Sun Communities. Sun offered luxury park model community living—mostly in Florida. Over the years, Sun Communities purchased a few new park model properties that came along with existing campgrounds and RV parks. Sun found the campground business fit well with its expansion plans, and Sun Outdoors was born.

In just the past year, Sun Outdoors expanded its footprint in the campground ownership business in a big way. It recently purchased the Leisure Systems/Jellystone Parks franchising system, and its umbrella now covers 150-plus campgrounds in North America.

Sun Outdoors is now one of the largest campground ownership conglomerates in America, with locations in 27 states and one Canadian province. The company is also well capable of handling the “cradle to grave” lifestyle needs of longtime RVers. Still RVing? No problems there. And when you’re ready to hang it up and settle down in one location, Sun Outdoors will be right there to sell you a 400- to 500-square-foot park model to live out your sunset years.

Park model living could bring answers to rising rents and costs of housing

For many, park model living could be the answer to rising rents and the outrageous cost run-ups for traditional housing. Sun Outdoors has resale park models available for as little as $10,000. You can also purchase a brand-new, 399-square-foot park model for about $58,000. Try finding a house or traditional condo for that price.

Of course, your new park model will be placed on rented land, but you’ll also have access to all the amenities the ever-expanding Sun Outdoors resorts have to offer. Sun’s website markets their park models as “vacation homes,” but it’s up to you if you want to make it your full-time home.

Sun Outdoors is far from the only option if you find it’s time to sell the RV and move to a park model community. But Sun Outdoors has positioned itself well to be an option if you can’t afford to move back to the traditional housing market.

It’s one way former RVers can stay in the sun.

