RV Daily Tips. Friday, April 1, 2022

Issue 1830

Today's thought

“Some old-fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat.” —Laura Ingalls Wilder

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Sit Outside Your RV In Your Underwear Day! April Fools! It’s April Fools’ Day…

On this day in history: 1918 – The Royal Air Force is created by the merger of the Royal Flying Corps and the Royal Naval Air Service.

Tip of the Day

RV Gadget: Why your RV needs a Water Bandit!

By Dustin and Ashley Simpson, California RV Specialists

Camco’s Water Bandit™ is one of the handiest RVing accessories you can buy. Why? Well, there are few things more annoying than trying to screw a hose onto a water spigot that’s dirty or has broken or missing threads.

It eliminates headaches from broken spigots and helps stop leaking hose connections.

You can also attach your hose to water sources you wouldn’t otherwise be able to. The Water Bandit can attach to broken spigots, other hoses that are damaged, spigots with stripped threads, and more.

Today's RV review…

2022 Coachmen Freedom Express Ultra Lite 294BHDS

Tony writes that this is “…a larger bunk model with some really nifty features. In fact, the more I look at these Coachmen travel trailers, the more I like them for a number of reasons.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

How can I restore my RV’s dull fiberglass end cap?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2015 Excel and the end cap is starting to dull. What is the best product to restore shine? I hand wax the unit twice a year with Turtle Wax. —Kenneth

A neat trekking pole that helps light your way

By Tony Barthel

When a manufacturer actually goes camping you can tell. For example, SylvanSport sent me their WayLight Multi-Functional Camping LED Light and Trekking Pole. You can tell that these folks camp. The WayLight is an LED device, among other things. Essentially this is a walking stick with two different USB-rechargeable LEDs on the top: a round ambient light and a more focused beam-style flashlight. Continue reading. (Note: Tony really loves this gadget!)

Reader poll

Do you wish your RV were five feet longer or five feet shorter?

Quick Tip

Dinette cushions sliding around?

Here are two possible solutions to slippery dinette cushions: Apply “lines” of silicone caulk in a pattern across the underside of the sliding cushy. Let the caulk dry before setting back into place — the dry caulk acts as a snubber. Or attach sticky-back hook-and-loop tape to both the cushion and the surface it should “stick” to.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Ron N.

2022 Bigfoot 25B21RB

“I love that it doesn’t have outdoor speakers. I can’t understand why people brag about the fact that they have outdoor speakers. In a campground, there is no wall between the sites to protect me from what should be a peaceful and relaxing experience. I don’t want to listen to someone’s ‘hillbilly’ music while I’m peacefully reading my book. I also don’t want to listen to someone’s outdoor television watching until 10:00 p.m. These people must only be thinking about themselves.”

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Salmon, The House Special

by Greg Appel from Sunderland, MD

Salmon tends to be a little on the strong side, but the marinade really mellows out the flavor in this recipe. Slightly sweet and tangy, it’s really good! We think this salmon recipe could convert even people that don’t care for salmon. Grilling outside added a little smokiness, but cooking it on an indoor grill is great too. You can definitely make this simple salmon recipe year-round.

Trivia

Horse lovers, close your ears! The first canned dog food in America was created to dispose of excess horse meat. Once upon a time, we relied on horses for many things, including transportation. But with the invention of cars… what happened to all those horses? Well, dogs were hungry so… The first canned dog food was made from horse meat and some vitamins and was introduced in 1922 by the Chappel Brothers. The dog food became so successful that within a decade, they were raising and slaughtering 50,000 horses a year for the food. Later, they sold the successful business to Quaker Oats. Eventually, during World War I we stopped eating horse meat (thank goodness) and by World War II rationing had put an end to most canned dog foods. That’s when kibble was introduced.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“Link is our five-year-old Boxer that was abandoned in the desert and rescued by Boxer Luv in Phoenix, AZ. He has really taken to the RV lifestyle.” —Theodore Farmer

Leave here with a laugh

Police have finally arrested the World Tongue Twister champion. They say he will be given a very tough sentence.

