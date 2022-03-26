10-Year Rule is rare at most parks, but stay tuned

The “10-Year Rule” in the camping business is something that experienced RVers love to debate but likely have seldom, if ever, experienced in their own travels.

Rules that ban RVs with more than 10 or 15 years of “experience” are the Bigfoot of camping. You likely haven’t run into a park that enforces those rules, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t out there.

Most RVers assume the reason for the 10-Year Rule at any park has to do with a big dose of snobbery. Park owners assume those folks in the brand-new $500,000 rig won’t want to rub shoulders with the common folks rolling in with their “vintage” Winnebagos and Shasta trailers.

Most campground owners do all that they can to stay away from age-limit rules, too. One recent RVtravel.com reader called any 10-Year Rule “outright discrimination,” which it isn’t. Parks that do institute an RV age rule do it for many reasons. It is a deliberate business decision on the part of the campground owner, not discrimination.

Similar to HOAs

Private campgrounds can resemble small towns on most summer weekends, with thousands of folks in close proximity hopefully all having a good time. But any time you put that many people in a somewhat confined space, you are going to have to have some “rules of engagement.”

Just like most HOAs (Homeowner’s Associations), campground owners have developed certain rules over time that help them smoothly run their businesses and also aid in the enjoyment of most of their guests. A few owners may have chosen to include the 10-Year Rule in that list of rules, and that’s their right as a business owner.

They may have decided to concentrate on luring more high-end motorhomes. Also, they might assume—rightly or wrongly—that those high-end owners won’t want to park next to the 20-year-old diesel pusher with a few dents and dings. They may also have had some problems with older rigs in the past. It may have been a broken rig unable to leave the spot, leaky plumbing, etc. Regardless of the reason, it’s their park, their rules.

It could get worse

Since the summer of 2020, we’ve entered an era where supply and demand now favor the campground owner. There are so many campers out there competing for a finite number of sites that owners can afford to be picky.

With the RV manufacturing industry cranking out 600,000+ new units a year, the ability of campground owners to pick and choose their customers becomes greater. A campground full of nothing but shiny new motorhomes has more curb appeal than one sprinkled with Shasta Airflytes and retooled school buses.

The other side of that coin is that existing RV owners—spooked by tales of rubbish RVs rolling off assembly lines—are more likely to hang onto the rig they have a bit longer, thus exacerbating the issue as they perhaps step over the 10-Year Rule line.

Millions of new RVers in brand-new rigs

The wave of millions of new RVers out there, rolling down the road in brand-new rigs, might be less likely to use a campground that allows the older rigs. All RV park owners want to get their share of these newbies, because the glut of campers we are currently experiencing won’t last forever.

Another factor in a potential increase in the number of campgrounds with 10-Year Rules could be changes in ownership.

As more “Mom & Pop” campgrounds are snapped up by large investors and big ownership groups, it stands to reason that the 10-Year Rule will more often make their list of park laws. After all, investors aren’t the ones who have to enforce the rules, or stand toe-to-toe with angry RVers. There are plenty of campers right now to pick and choose from, and its likely these investors will see someone driving a half-million-dollar RV as someone they’d prefer to do business with.

What you can do

If you find yourself driving or pulling a rig that’s ten years or older, don’t panic! Here are a few things to consider:

There are still far, far more private campgrounds that allow older rigs than those that don’t. If the one closest to where you want to go isn’t allowing older rigs, look next door. They likely have close-by competition that is more than willing to take what they don’t seem to want.

Public campgrounds (federal, state, and national parks) aren’t interested in guessing the birthday of your rig. You’ll always have a safe landing there.

Try to keep up appearances. If your vintage RV looks like it’s been well taken care of, it’s more likely to pass muster.

If you see a 10-Year Rule posted on a campground’s website, it’s OK to call and ask if an exception can be made. Be ready with nice looking (but current) photos of your rig, should they ask to see them before confirming. Sometimes the 10-Year Rule is there to give owners an out when a truly undesirable rig rolls in.

If you’re all set up at a park with a 10-Year Rule, keep it quiet. It’s tempting to brag to your camping neighbor about how well your 15-year-old RV looks and performs. But you might be talking with a rule follower who just can’t help reporting you to the owner.

Be aware that occasionally (and hopefully very rarely) you might run into a campground with a 10-Year Rule. Just like those Bigfoot sightings, we’ve all heard tales of these encounters and it’s certainly possible that there are more out there. Have a Plan B in place and be ready to roll with it if need be.

The RVing landscape will no doubt continue to evolve rapidly as parks add more sites and more RV campgrounds come online in desirable areas. If you do run head-on into a 10-Year Rule park, an angry outburst won’t get you far. All you can do it ask nicely, and graciously accept the owner’s ruling. It’s their park, their rules.

