RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Issue 1842

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“It is not that I’m so smart. But I stay with the questions much longer.” ―Albert Einstein

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Garlic Day!

On this day in history: 1987 – The Simpsons first appear as a series of shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show, first starting with Good Night.

Tip of the Day

We got our flush wand stuck in our water heater!

By Nanci Dixon

Our flush wand got stuck in our water heater! Yikes! Didn’t think that would happen…

It is time to pack up and move to cooler ground, so we are getting all those seasonal and yearly RV tasks done. Just one left: Change the anode rod in the water heater and flush it out. It is amazing the amount of gunk that comes out every year!

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

2022 Adventurer 86FB pickup camper

Tony writes, “Considering that there is no slide and that this would actually work in a pickup with a six-foot bed, this really does have a terrific layout and usable feel to it. Combining the overall build quality feel and the number of features, this could easily be a camper that would be a worthy competitor of companies like Lance. So it would be smart to compare these when shopping.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Interior wood trim pulls off when slide room is extended

Dear Dave,

Both of my slideouts are pulling the interior wood trim off as they are extended. I’ve tried screwing the trim to plywood on the roof of the slideout, but it still pulls it off. The local Camping World suggested installing a metal stop for the entire width of the slideout, which would involve pulling up the roofing on the slideout. Any suggestions? —John, 2018 Forest River Forester 2401R

Read Dave’s answer

App Review: Roadside America – Don’t miss a thing!

Have you ever come home from a journey and told friends about your prior destination and they then turned around and asked if you had seen a certain landmark or tourist trap that they knew you would love? It stinks missing some of these unusual places that make travel to other localities so special. How do you make sure not to miss these attractions? One of the ways is with the app “Roadside America.” Learn more here.

Reader poll

How often do you dream of a parent who has died?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Always extend both sets of steps

This safety warning is from Mike Sherman, a California Coast camp host: “I see a lot of newer travel trailers 25’+ having two entry doors, but many campers extend only one set to utilize for entry and exit. However, one night an elderly woman decided to use that second door to exit into the dark for some reason. She wound up in the hospital with 3 broken ribs and extensive bruising. Always extend both steps, even if you think YOU won’t use them – your spouse might. It also adds a second safe exit in the event of an emergency.” Thanks, Mike!

Website of the day

Grief.com

If you or someone you know is grieving, this is an incredibly helpful resource. Find articles, resources, grief groups and more.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 73 percent said they would not buy an RV made in China even if the quality of it was equal to or greater than one made in the USA. Even if it were priced less!

• 11 percent never use their RV’s oven (traditional or convection).

• 36 percent are not happy about the influx of new RVers and say it’s making finding places to stay much harder.

Recent poll: Have you paid $100 or more a night for a campsite in the last year?

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

We love things that are practical, but also funny. This is definitely one of those things.

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Pepper Jack Bacon Burger Sandwiches with Jalapeños

by Jenny Wemple from Various places, MT

A burger with bacon, pepper jack, and jalapenos… full of flavor is an understatement. The burger patty itself is seasoned perfectly and jam-packed with flavor and bacon. Stuffing the burger inside a pepper jack and jalapeno grilled cheese makes this the ultimate burger. We used Texas Toast for the grilled cheese and it made this similar to a patty melt. A wonderful burger during grilling season.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The British government originally spread the idea that eating carrots improves night vision. During World War II, British pilots began downing a large number of German aircrafts. Their secret, of course, was their development of radar systems. When the press questioned their precision and success, the British government and the Royal Air Force responded that it was because of all the carrots their pilots were eating. They did such an excellent job with this lie, that the idea of carrots improving vision, especially night vision, stuck and we still believe it to this day! [Clarification: Carrots have beta carotene, which the body converts to Vitamin A, which helps us to see at night. Vitamin A helps keep our vision healthy, but does not improve vision.]

*You know those cute little boxes that Nabisco’s Barnum’s Animals animal crackers come in? Do you know what they were originally designed to be? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Simon. He’s 14 years old and wasn’t fond of the noises of a moving home. He’s now become a seasoned traveler.” —Colleen Strongren

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Ha! Boy, how many times would you like to do this?

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.