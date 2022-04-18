RV Daily Tips. Monday, April 18, 2022

Issue 1841

Tip of the Day

12 unusual uses for pennies inside and outside your RV

By Gail Marsh

“Find a penny, pick it up. All day long you’ll have good luck.” You may have heard this saying when you were little, like I did. I’m not sure about the guarantee of “good luck,” but I do know that there are several unusual uses for pennies that just might help in and around your RV. Take a look and see for yourself. After reading these, you’re going to want to pick up the next penny you find on the ground!

Read more

Today’s RV review…

Jayco Eagle HT 24RE: The smallest Jayco fifth wheel

Tony writes, “This model would make a tremendous amount of sense to a lot of people. While this would be about the same size as a truck and average-sized travel trailer when being towed, there’s the additional size and capacity plus the better towing of a fifth wheel.” But what’s Tony’s gripe with Jayco?

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

When I exercise the generator, can I leave the shoreline cord plugged in?

Dear Dave,

I understand that I should exercise my generator at least 2 hours per month, and at least at 50% load. If I am hooked to 30-amp shore power and start up the generator to exercise it with AC on, is that sufficient / correct? In other words, is it okay to leave the RV hooked to shore power while exercising the generator? Or should I disconnect while exercising the generator? Thanks for your response! —John, 2018 Leisure Travel Van Unity TB

Read Dave's answer

RVelectricity ™

More ways to recharge an EV on the road

I’m getting a lot of response and opinions about my J.A.M. Session a few weeks ago about recharging an EV on the side of the road with a portable generator or Solar Power Station. So I’m going to cut through all the dross and tell you the basics of how roadside recharging could work. Note that I do all the calculations and field testing myself, so this isn’t some wish-list proposed by some company with a horse in the race. These are calculations and possibly test results from my own FunkWorks Lab.

Read more

• Read more of Mike's articles here.

Lakes where you can fish without a state fishing license

We profile three RV parks around the USA where you can fish without a state fishing license. For RVing anglers who travel from state to state, it’s a hassle to fish in public waters which require a state license, and the fees can add up. But by staying at RV parks with private lakes, no license is required. Learn about three such places.

Reader poll

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician, posted this tip while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

RV refrigerator check

As you open your RV for the season, be sure to check the refrigerator before you start it up. First, remove anything you have in the doors keeping them propped open, and make sure the inside of the unit is clean. Close the doors and go outside and open the refrigerator compartment. Clean this area well. Webs, dirt, pine needles, etc., need to be removed, and vacuum it out. If you see any damage, have the unit checked by a Certified RV Technician. Once this is done, turn on your LP gas and turn the refrigerator on. It may take a number of tries to get it started while the air is purged from the LP lines. Once it starts, watch it for a bit to make sure it stays lit and everything is okay, then switch it to Auto and let it run for 24 hours to get cold.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Lynn Davis

2020 Renegade Verona LE

“From the time we back it out of the garage we are on vacation. There’s not one thing we would change. It’s all electric, has a bath and a 1/2, and a king-sized bed. It has a residential kitchen, a fireplace, three slides, unlimited hot showers and a full washer and dryer. Not to mention it’s just fun to drive. We Love our RV!”

If you'd like to see this feature continue, please tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

Jazz Travel Guide: 25 U.S. Venues You Must Visit

If you love listening to live jazz, you’ve got to check out this list. Some of these places are famous, while others you may have never heard of. Either way, we’ll see you out at some of these!

Recipe of the Day

Strawberry Salsa

by Natalie Miller from Huber Heights, OH

A refreshing salsa for summer. It’s slightly sweet and tangy and has a little heat from the jalapenos and diced onion. Tomatoes and onions surprisingly complement each other very well. The tiny bit of cilantro adds a touch of freshness to the salsa. Perfect for summer cookouts and pool parties. Make sure to chill this for a few hours before serving. The flavors become even better after sitting. If the jalapenos scare you, just leave them out or cut them back.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Since it’s National Animal Cracker Day…

In 1902, Nabisco began selling animal crackers, which they called Barnum’s Animals, named after P.T. Barnum, one of the country’s greatest showmen. The familiar circus-themed box they come in was originally designed to be a Christmas ornament. After you were done eating the crackers, you were supposed to take the string and turn the package into an ornament. And that string? Well, each year 8,000 miles of string are used in the packaging! Each shift at their New Jersey factory uses about 30 miles of string. Jeez!

