RV Daily Tips. Thursday, May 5, 2022

Issue 1854

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“It suddenly struck me that that tiny pea, pretty and blue, was the Earth. I put up my thumb and shut one eye, and my thumb blotted out the planet Earth. I didn’t feel like a giant. I felt very, very small.” —Neil Armstrong

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Cinco de Mayo!

On this day in history: 1809 – Mary Kies becomes the first woman awarded a U.S. patent, for a technique of weaving straw with silk and thread.

Tip of the Day

Be prepared, physically and mentally, for RV breakdowns

By Chris Dougherty

It really doesn’t matter what form of “transportation” you use, breakdowns happen. Whether it’s a car, plane, cruise ship, yacht or RV, you have to be prepared for the possibility that you might get stuck on your vacation. As Forrest Gump said, “It happens.”

I have had a number of breakdowns over the years and have taken them in stride. I must admit that I usually deal with them all myself now. But in the early days I was as dependent on RV technicians and tow trucks as many of my customers have been dependent on me. Which is a sentiment I take seriously, by the way.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

Hyundai Staria Camper 4, a Korean-market camper van

Tony writes, “Hyundai has absolutely become a powerhouse vehicle manufacturer far removed from the days when we joked that Hyundai stood for ‘Honestly You Understand Nothing’s Drivable And Inexpensive.’ While there’s no noise about bringing their newer Staria minivan to the U.S. market, that’s kind of a shame because the van itself is nifty, but the camper variant is even more so.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why is the heat in my RV uneven between rooms?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2006 Fleetwood Flair 32′ RV. My issue is that when I run the RV heat, I get some heat into the bedroom but not nearly as much as the living room area. Is there a way to improve the heating airflow into the bedroom? —Alan

Read Dave’s answer

The most important word in your RV’s insurance policy… Is it wrong?

By Randall Brink

It all started with one word… and an online discussion of RV insurance. The debate revolved around what happens if you experience a total loss of your RV. There was much discussion of “book value,” “actual cash value” and “agreed value.” Most people were of the mind that these terms were the same. They’re not. So I can imagine that many parties to the exchange did as I did and ran straight to their insurance files to read their policy. It was then that I discovered a glaring one-word error in my motorcoach policy: “Agreed” versus “Actual.” Continue reading, then be sure to check your policy.

Which of these states is known for an architectural detail called a “witch window”: South Carolina? Vermont? Indiana? Massachusetts? Find the answer below in today’s trivia.

Reader poll

How good of a swimmer are you?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Remove scuff marks with vanilla extract

Still have a vinyl floor in your galley? Banish black “scuff marks” by rubbing them with vanilla extract on a paper towel.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Oh, this is HUGely fitting for today! And all we have to say is: yes, yes we do.

Website of the day

40 Fascinating Places You Won’t Believe Are in the United States

Not only will you not believe some of these places are in the U.S., but you’ll have a hard time believing they’re on planet Earth!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 48 percent bought their first RV more than 25 years ago. Only 2 percent bought their very first RV within the last year.

• 13 percent don’t know their credit score.

• 63 percent say they are very happy with their current RV.

Recipe of the Day

Sassy Chicken Enchiladas

by Holly Willwerth from Myrtle Beach, SC

We loved these easy chicken enchiladas. The recipe is simple enough to follow without too many added ingredients. Adjust the taco seasoning to suit your taste buds. Once baked, the chicken enchiladas are moist and flavorful with ooey gooey cheese on top. The flavor of these enchiladas was all that we could hope for. Try with corn tortillas too.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Which of these states is known for an architectural detail called a “witch window”? South Carolina? Vermont? Indiana? Massachusetts? If you guessed Vermont, you’re correct! In Vermont, many older homes have “witch windows”—windows that are installed into the gable end of a home’s roofline at a 45-degree angle. The name is from an old superstition that witches can’t fly through crooked windows.

*What will you find inside every astronaut’s helmet? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Rusty is a good little traveler! He loves camping and looks forward to each of our camping destinations!!” —Matt Rice

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.