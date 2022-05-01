News for RVers Issue 1050, Sunday edition

Welcome back to North America’s best source for news and information for RVers. As always, we at RVtravel.com appreciate your help through voluntary contributions to keep this newsletter coming your way. Be sure to check out all of our other RV-related newsletters.

Sunday, May 1, 2022

California generator ban ignites comments from our readers

A few weeks ago RVtravel.com reported on the upcoming ban on the sale of most RV generators in California. Simply put, in 2024, portable generators (including those installed in motorhomes) must produce significantly fewer emissions. By 2028, generators may not produce ANY emissions. The 2024 ruling may be moot. Cummins, the principal motorhome generator manufacturer, says it can’t meet those requirements and will stop producing gasoline- and propane-fired generators for California sale. We asked for reader comments about the situation. Were the comments shocking? Judge for yourself.

Woman falls headfirst into pit toilet trying to fetch cell phone

What would you do if you dropped your cell phone into a pit toilet? Fetch it? That’s what one woman attempted recently. The results, you will likely agree, were not pretty. The Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue on Washington state’s Olympic Peninsula responded to the top of Mount Walker on April 19, where a woman in her 40s, hiking alone, had fallen into a Forest Service vault toilet. Read more.

New “Arvie” booking service launches, but one camping company not pleased with process

RVers tired of endlessly searching the internet for available campsites now have access to a new service that creator and founder Mark Petersen thinks could change the way people plan their trips. But at least one major campground operator (Kampgrounds of America Inc.) isn’t happy with the new service, and has sent the new company a “cease and desist” letter protesting the methods used by Petersen’s new “Arvie™” booking service. KOA is demanding that all KOA inventory be immediately removed from the Arvie.com website. Continue reading.

RV manufacturers set yet another shipment record in March

If you are one of those RV owners waiting for the bottom to fall out of the new RV sales market, you likely are going to have to wait a while longer. The RV Industry Association just released its recreational vehicle factory shipment numbers for March, and they show that 64,454 RV units rolled out the big doors of manufacturing plants throughout the U.S. That’s an almost 19% increase in units shipped compared to March 2021. Continue reading.

Homeless RVers, tenters on street ruining adjacent RV park

A homeless camp along a Portland, Oregon, street is spilling over into the RV park across the fence. Residents of the park say people from the homeless camp are stealing from them and threatening them with weapons. Watch a video: Warning: This is disturbing.

Opinion: Should RV park managers be certified?

By Andy Zipser

The blurred distinction between mobile home parks and RV parks is growing even more fuzzy in California, where a Senate bill that would require managers of trailer courts to get annual training and certification is in the legislative hopper. Trailer courts–and, almost incidentally—RV parks as well. Read more.

Campground Crowding: “2022 is a nightmare”

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week we hear from readers discussing their experiences with campground cancellation fees (some good, some not), a report from a Boondockers Welcome host, and more cases of difficulty finding available campsites. Plus, there are a couple of tips to avoid issues with reservations and crowded campgrounds. Click here.

U.S. Postal Service new truck woes now include 16-state lawsuit

The embroiled U.S. Postal Service is again facing criticism. This time it’s a lawsuit filed by 16 states. The action claims the agency’s decision to spend $11.3 billion on gas-powered trucks in the next decade is unsound. Learn more.

Today's RV review…

Travel Lite RV Extended Stay 890SBRX Truck Camper

Tony writes, “Overall, not a bad choice for someone who wants to also take advantage of a higher-capability pickup truck for things like towing and such. … I think Travel Lite knows their customers and what their priorities are and have done a decent job appealing to them.”

That was the RV week that was

April 24–30, 2022

Price Digests reports it found there were 1,306 RV models/floor plans made for purchase in 2021, but only 377 new models/floor plans for the 2022 model year, a reduction of more than 900. Price concluded this seems to be the result of two major factors—production capabilities and customer demand. While pricing among the most popular RV models has exploded due to demand, less common, more custom models saw little change in pricing and demand in 2021, thus were discontinued in favor of the stronger volume products for the 2022 model year.

A new RV resort could be coming to Boulder City, Nevada (near Hoover Dam). “We won’t be an RV park,” said Gary Baldwin, one of the project organizers. “We will be an elite resort, a high-end RV resort.” The resort will have 293 spots including basic ones for RVs only, as well as more elaborate ones with outdoor kitchens, cabins, cabanas and other amenities. The park will also have a clubhouse, infinity pool and individual cabins. Policies will include a minimum RV size, maximum RV age and a maximum length of stay.

Owners of Nebraska RV dealership arrested. On Tuesday, April 26, Douglas and Shara Bras, owners and operators of Fremont RV Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska, were arrested on outstanding Dakota County warrants for five counts of Theft by Deception and five counts of Failure to Deliver a Title on a Sale. The two are in the Dakota County Jail.

Reservations for a campground along the Virgin River just south of the Utah-Arizona border along I-15 will go online for the first time, as officials deal with popularity issues for outdoor spaces in Utah and the West. Reservations are being accepted for sites, all for dry camping, beginning June 1 or later. An overnight stay is $8 for up to two vehicles, while the day-use fee is $2 per vehicle per day. The area has only spotty cell coverage. Learn more about this campground and others in the area.

According to Automotive News, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reports there were 14,433 catalytic converter thefts reported in the U.S. in 2020, the last year figures were available. That’s a fourfold increase from 3,389 theft cases reported in 2019. In 2018, there were just 1,298 thefts reported. Officials hinted that 2021 figures could show a dramatic increase. Auto repair shops today are struggling to keep up with replacing the stolen units.

After missing two straight years due to COVID, one of the Northwest’s most popular RV shows is returning for its 46th anniversary. The last RV show before summer, the Puyallup RV Show runs May 5–8 at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup, a short drive southwest of Tacoma. Read more.

The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort on the Texas Gulf Coast will celebrate its grand opening over Memorial Day weekend. The resort near Houston includes 204 RV sites, a large pool with private poolside cabanas, VIP air-conditioned cabana suites, and a beachside concert venue called Paradise Park that can accommodate up to 5,000 people. The RV portion of the resort opened in February. Rates run from the low $100s a night to the low $200s.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced the opening of a new campground with new camping rules in the Klondike Bluffs area near Moab, Utah. The campground includes 25 individual primitive campsites suitable for RVs that provide easy access to hiking and mountain biking trails. New rules of the Klondike Bluffs area limit camping to designated areas and require the use of a portable or established toilet for human waste. The new campground is located off of gravel road 143 which crosses State Route 191, 22 miles north of Moab. The new campground caters to those who come to ride the popular 50-mile North Klondike mountain bike trail system, aiming to reduce “excessive dispersed camping” that has trashed and damaged the local lands including trampling some ancient dinosaur tracks.

An Arizona man has pled guilty to conducting backcountry guide operations without permits at Grand Canyon National Park. William Woods is banned from Grand Canyon National Park and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area for the next two years and faces two years of supervised probation after he organized a commercially guided backpacking trip on the Colorado Plateau without a permit in November 2020. Woods illegally advertised guided trips under the company names, “Blue Marble Guides,” “Canyons and Chefs,” “Blue Marble Adventure Geotourism, LLC” and “Red Rock Culinary.”

Now this is strange! A Grass Valley, California, woman’s 2003 Pioneer travel trailer was stolen last December and not heard from again. That is, until April 21, when the victim was driving down the town’s main street where she saw what looked like the trailer. She called the police, who discovered the plates on the RV didn’t match it. Jennifer Joy Chappel and Clayton Abbott, who were occupying the RV, ‘fessed up that they had stolen the rig for a place to stay. They stole the plate off a different travel trailer (whose owner never noticed it missing). They’re now up on felony charges, and living in a new “home” — the county jail.

Looking for a place to build an RV park? Well, it’s your lucky day! A 159-acre yet-undeveloped RV park in La Paz County, Arizona, could be yours. The 680-lot site plan is authorized to be built out in 3 phases with lots ranging from 3,000 to more than 6,000 square feet, providing ample space for big RVs as well as gardens, casitas, hot tubs, outside BBQs and kitchens. Mountain View RV Resort (near I-10 near Quartzsite) can be yours for $6.1 million. That comes out to $38,365 per acre and $8,971 per site.

Kudos to Jayco. The company has broken ground on a health clinic to serve employees utilizing its health plan. The clinic will be on the company’s campus with doctors and nurses on staff providing primary care, prescription drugs and wellness coaching. The clinic will complete the Jayco Holistic Health Facility, which includes a fitness facility and occupational clinic designed specifically for the employees of Entegra Coach, Jayco, Starcraft RV and Highland Ridge RV.

What’s one thing you don’t want to find near your campsite? Bones. Human bones. Well, for a few campers, that’s what happened. On April 25th, Colorado’s Saguache County Sheriff’s office noted that campers had found bones and ashes near their Crestone Campground campsite. It turned out that a family had scattered their loved one’s remains there instead of where they intended that they found closed. The sheriff’s office says they respect families’ wishes to scatter loved ones’ ashes, but that they should do it where the public won’t encounter them. Yikes…

There’s a reason the signs state “Do not approach wildlife.” A man visiting Yellowstone National Park learned his lesson the hard way this week when he was filmed getting too close to a buffalo on a trail. The buffalo whipped around quickly and charged at the man, coming to a stop just as the man began to sprint away. Pay attention to those signs, folks. You can watch the video and see the original post here. Visitors are warned to stay at least 25 yards away from buffalo.

Due to high fire danger and prolonged drought, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is implementing fire restrictions on public lands in Bernalillo, Catron, Cibola, McKinley, Sandoval, Socorro, Torrance and Valencia counties until further notice. Among the restrictions: no “building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove, including in campgrounds and picnic areas, and no smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building.”

Scary! This trailer ended up precariously close to tumbling over the concrete barrier in Florida. Troopers said a Ford F-150 pickup truck registered in Michigan was heading north on I-75 in the center lane when it ran off the roadway in Hillsborough County. Nobody was hurt, thank goodness. The driver of the truck was not suspected of any sort of distracted driving.

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. Inside the building, federal inspectors said they found live rodents, dead rodents in “various states of decay,” rodent feces, dead birds and bird droppings. “This misconduct by Family Dollar Stores and [parent company] Dollar Tree allowed them to maximize profits, while causing Arkansas citizens to purchase hazardous, adulterated and contaminated products,” the lawsuit said. RVers are familiar with these general stores because they are found in rural areas with few other retailers.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, listen up. The Rabbit Hole White Lake aka Tentrr Catskill Retreat in Bethel, New York, is home to a Star Wars-themed campsite called “R2.” The site contains two canvas tents, each with a queen-sized bunk bed (complete with memory foam mattresses, might we add). There are also two pop-up tents available for use, two picnic tables, fire pits and chairs to relax in. There are two “Storm Pooper” outhouses and showers. The campsite can sleep 16 guests in total. Learn more, see availability, or book here.

Back in 2020, a handful of horses were abandoned at Barren River Lake State Park in Lucas, KY. Now, after nearly two years of care from the Barren County officials, these once frightful, malnourished horses have a new purpose: helping children with special needs. The horses are part of a new program in the park where children with special needs come and spend time with the horses and learn to help take care of them. You know what they say, animals are therapy!

News briefs

The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel rose to $5.11 on Friday morning, reaching an all-time record high, according to AAA. One year ago, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel was $3.11.

Headed to a National Park? if you haven’t already done it, download the free, official NPS mobile app. It’s a one-stop-shop for trip planning, information and education for all the national parks in the country. It’s available for iOS- and Android-powered devices. Click to learn more.

The Sicamous KOA campground in Malakwa, Alberta, Canada, has been sold to Pinnacle Lifestyles and will open as the Sicamous RV and Cabin Resort on May 1. Pinnacle Lifestyles said the former Sicamous KOA was its seventh property added over the last 16 months to its resorts across the country.

Rocky Mountain National Park will increase the one-day vehicle pass starting on May 27, before Memorial Day weekend, from $25 to $30. RMNP is one of the few national parks that offers a one-day vehicle entrance pass.

Pavement improvements outside the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park begin tomorrow and could last until August 31. Expect construction delays of up to 20 minutes.

The road into North Twin Lake, Oregon, (near Bend) will close for road maintenance at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, and will reopen for the season at noon on Friday, May 13.

Roads to and through Cedar Breaks National Monument in Utah have opened for the season. Due to a limited snowpack, the roads are opening sooner than usual. Visitors should be very cautious when visiting the park during this time as snow and ice patches still cover many paths and overlooks.

A 20-year-old man wanted for kidnapping a 13-year-old in Texas was arrested in Bardstown, Kentucky, after he was found with the girl at My Old Kentucky Home State Park Campground.

A reservation will be required to drive into or through Yosemite National Park between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. from May 20 through September 30. (No reservation is required if visiting before May 20.) Some days are already sold out. Roundabout Publications has released a new title, FREE Van Camping on BLM Public Lands. The guidebook uses data from the Ultimate Public Campground Project and covers 935 Bureau of Land Management camping areas at 658 locations in the 12 western states. Learn more.

Cades Cove Loop Road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park will close to all motor vehicles each Wednesday from May 4 to September 28, 2022, to provide for pedestrian and bicycle use.

Two children, aged 8 and 9, from Indianapolis, died Saturday (April 23) afternoon when a tree fell onto a golf cart they were riding in with their parents at Indian Oaks Campground in northern Owen County, Indiana. The parents of the boy and girl were not injured.

The second annual “Picnic in Your Park” returns to the Gateway Arch National Park on Sunday, May 15th. The St. Louis community is invited to celebrate the beauty of the arch with live music, picnic baskets, yard games and more.

The Escapees RV Club is getting all its ducks in a row for its 61st Escapade, June 19-24, in Lebanon, Tennessee. The group is planning a host of educational seminars, social activities, entertainment, and more for this year’s event.

Glacier National Park in partnership with LC Staffing is seeking candidates to fill support positions for Glacier National Park’s free shuttle system that operates on the iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road. In addition, there are various other hiring and volunteer opportunities in the park this season.

If you visit popular Bear Lake State Park in southeast Idaho, prepare to make day-use reservations this summer at the North Beach area. Beginning Monday, the system will accommodate about 700 vehicle permits per day.

Is this your RV?

Trucks and Tow Vehicles

2023 Chevy Silverado goes rogue to catch bad guys off-road

Move to the slow lane, Ford Crown Victoria. There’s a new sheriff (law enforcement officer) in town—a 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle. And it’s heading off-road. The carmaker recently announced a power-upgraded Silverado. It’s equipped to pursue off-road those in need of pursuing. The Silverado PPV is a crew cab, short-bed, with a 5.3-liter V8 engine and 355 horsepower. It’s matched to a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Read more.

Big trucks, big bucks: Two new Hummer EVs each fetch more than 250K

The scarcity of new, electric pickup trucks has reached a dubious new selling milestone. Two new GMC Hummer EV pickups have sold at auction for more than twice the vehicles’ respective sticker prices. Continue reading.

Briefs

Ford has confirmed that it has a second electric pickup in the works that will likely go into production in 2025. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed that Ford plans to have the capacity to produce 2 million EVs globally by 2026, with every intention of becoming the world’s number one electric pickup maker.

Reader poll

How much of this newsletter do you typically read?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

WOW! We asked readers of our Full-time RVer Newsletter how many of their groceries they buy at Walmart. See if you are surprised by the results. Frankly, we were amazed by how many RVers regularly stock up at Wally World.

MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY

There’s a man, a goat, and an ice cream cone… wait, what? Can you solve the mystery?

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE STOLEN RVs?

In yet another public storage theft, this time from 7601 Crowley Road in Fort Worth, Texas, during the night or early morning of April 11, somebody rolled away with a 2018 Flagstaff Micro Lite travel trailer. The rig is tan with black trim. A black toolbox festoons its rear bumper, mounted next to the spare tire. Please contact the owner directly with information at charlietx1944 (at) yahoo.com.

Stolen from a West Seattle, Washington, neighborhood: A 2016 NuCamp T@B travel trailer on Friday, April 22nd. Vanished from near 45th and Findlay. Washington plate 38896AE. Know something? Phone Seattle Police (206) 625-5011. This 2019 Coachmen Apex travel trailer with Florida tags LBCQ51 was stolen last week from Plant City, Florida. The thieves drove a four-door white dually pickup. If you see it, call the Plant City police. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here. Help wanted Campground hosts are urgently needed for Otter Creek Campground on the Blue Ridge Parkway (National Park Service), milepost 61 near Lynchburg, Virginia, to serve mid-May thru October or parts thereof. A minimum 2-month commitment is requested, but five months is preferred. You will get a beautiful campsite free with full hookups. Meet and advise campers about the campground and the Blue Ridge Parkway. For details contact David Sidars at 540-632-9761 or via email David_Sidars (at) nps.gov. More on the campground here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Some Renegade motorhomes recalled for fire hazard issue

• Alliance RV recalls trailers for potential LP gas leak

• Tiffin motorhomes recalled: Slide out could extend when moving

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of April 25, 2022:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $4.11 [Calif.: $5.51]

Change from week before: Up 4 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.24.

Diesel: $5.16 [Calif.: $6.28]

Change from week before: Up 6 cents; Change from year before: Up $2.04.

Brain Teaser

An old man dies, leaving behind two sons. In his will, he orders his sons to race with their horses, and the one with the slower horse will receive his inheritance. The two sons race, but since they’re both holding their horses back, they go to a wise man and ask him what they should do. After that, the brothers race again—this time at full speed. What did the wise man tell them?

(Answer below.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

Recipe of the Day

Awesome Maple-Balsamic Blue Cheese Pear Salad

by Sher Bird from Bellevue, WA

I really love the dressing for this salad. You have a hint of sweetness from the maple syrup balanced out by the acidity from the white balsamic. There are so many textures in this salad your taste buds will be so happy. Crunch from the candied pecans, sweetness from the pears, chewy dried cranberries and creamy blue cheese. This is so good!

Click here for the recipe

Brain teaser answer:

To switch horses. After they switch horses, whoever wins the race will get the inheritance because they still technically own the losing (i.e., slower) horse.

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to the scammers’ sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

Trivia

Vocal pauses like “um” and “uh” are known as speech disfluencies. Every recorded language ever has some variation of these “filler” words. Americans usually say “um” or “uh,” while the British say “er” or “erm” and the Spanish say, “ehhh.”

Sunday funny

Today in History

