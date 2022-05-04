RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Issue 1853

“If we wait for the moment when everything, absolutely everything is ready, we shall never begin.” ―Ivan Turgenev

Tip of the Day

20 smart uses for rubber bands while RVing

Sometimes the smallest things can make the biggest difference when camping. Take rubber bands, for example. They are small but mighty! And they can come in handy in the RV, in many more ways than you think! Just read on and you’ll see why in these 20 smart uses for rubber bands.

Today’s RV review…

2022 Forest River Vibe 26RK “beach cottage” travel trailer

Tony writes, “Today’s review is of the Forest River Vibe 26RK, a trailer that would really be a good choice for staying in one place for an extended time. The reason I write this is the floor plan, which provides multiple places to sit, along with a logical conversation place. What truly overwhelmed me with this trailer is something I don’t often like to dwell on, and that’s the interior design.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

How strong of a tow vehicle do we need to safely tow our fifth wheel?

Dear Dave,

We just bought a Grand Design Momentum 351M and now need to determine how big/strong of a tow vehicle we need to be safe. Please help! —Ann

Are all RV ovens created equal? Do you use yours?

By Tony Barthel

We posted a question on our RV Advice Facebook Group. I asked, “Some of you have been reading my RV reviews over on RV Travel, and one of the things I’ve kvetched about are the small 17″ ovens in so many RVs. But I wonder – if you do have an RV with this small oven, do you use it at all and what do you use it for?” Your responses to the questions were enlightening, so I thought I’d share. Continue reading for what our readers said, including some great tips.

Reader poll

To what degree are you a hoarder?

Quick Tip

Don’t use cruise control on wet roads



Reader Ralph S. enjoyed an earlier piece we ran on cruise control use. But he cautions, “Cruise control should be turned off on wet roads. Tires can lose traction and cruise control can try to adjust speed by changing tire speed,” which could lead to a loss of road control. Thanks, Ralph.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Bev Chaba

2015 Lance Model 1995



“I love the window above the bed that lets us stargaze or just enjoy the surroundings best. There is something about the quality of a Lance product. I really like the slide-out drawers under the table benches, the ambient lighting inside and out, and all the windows for the views and airflow—love the smell of that mountain air. Love the ample storage from under the bed, to all the closets and drawers inside and out. I also love the outside shower. It looks inviting and it just feels homey.”

Website of the day

The best food city in every state

Some of these might surprise you, but where there’s good food, there are good people, so head in these directions! What’s your favorite food city?

Recipe of the Day

Lemonade Muffins

by Gay Farrar from Gillespie, IL

A sweetly tart pick-me-up perfect for brunch, breakfast, or afternoon tea. These lemon muffins are moist and tender. We love that lemonade concentrate is used because it is sweet and gives this fantastic muffin great lemon flavor. Brushing the tops with lemonade just adds to the flavor and sweetness.

Trivia

Inside every astronaut’s helmet you’ll find… Velcro! Yup. What’re you going to do if you’re in a bulky space suit and your nose itches? Well, since the Apollo missions, astronauts have attached a small piece of Velcro to a point inside their helmets just where their noses can reach. Give it a good scratch up against it and problem solved!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Amos, who is very tired after reading and avoiding his feline sisters. Amos was hired for a very special job 4 years ago. In June, my husband Don lost his 6-year battle with stage 4 lung cancer while living as a full-time RVer. Amos steps up daily to do the job he was hired for, as he gives me a reason to rise each morning for his walk and face my day with joy and hope.” —Jill Jacques

Leave here with a laugh

