Unique RV combo for sale: VW Bug and its fifth-wheel!

In the market for a fifth-wheel? Don’t have a tow vehicle? No problem. There’s a seller in Harrison, Arkansas, that will sell you both. If your travels take you where the going gets narrow, no fears—the tow vehicle will make a full 360-degree turn, right under the kingpin! Is it an Elon Musk invention? Nope! It’s a 1969 VW Bug with a companion, custom-built fifth-wheel.

Built for boondocking adventures

Hit the ignition key and feel the dominating roar of the 1915cc dual port engine—with dual carbs. “It actually pulls the camper pretty nicely,” says the seller, Richard Black. Front and rear air suspension can push your rig up high for those boondocking adventures, or drop out the air for “posing” at the RV park.

And about that fifth wheel? Aside from what you can see, here’s Richard’s roundup: “The camper was custom built for this application, and is a lot of fun.” We looked hard at the photos to find the shore-power connector, LP cylinders, and waste water ports. Uh, well, remember, this is a custom build and, “a lot of fun.” At least there’s plenty of room on the roof for solar panels!

But wait! There’s more!

The current asking price is a mere $16,000. That includes the VW Bug and the custom fiver. Roll on over to Richard’s ad on Hagerty to learn more. And while you’re on it, if you happen to be in the market for a genuine “vintage” 1976 Toyota Chinook motorhome—that looks like a throwback to Woodstock—Richard has one for sale. Just click on his name in the upper left corner of the ad.

##RVT1051