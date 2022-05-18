RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Issue 1863

Tip of the Day

Easy tip for draining fresh water tank: Add a hose end!

By Nanci Dixon

Here’s an easy tip for draining fresh water tank: Add a hose end!

As full-time RVers staying in different RV parks across the country, we have wondered where to dump fresh water when it is not so fresh and the system needs sanitizing.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

Coachmen Freedom Express Select 20SE, a no-slide travel trailer

Tony writes, “This is a floor plan that, to me, is almost a throwback—and that’s not a bad thing. This 24’6” trailer has no slides and no windshield, and makes really great use of the space. You know, like vintage trailers used to do.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

One truck camper jack is weaker and slower than others

Dear Dave,

I am having trouble with my electric leveling jacks on my truck camper. They are working, but one of them seems to be getting weaker. Three of the four jacks are the same, but one jack (the weak, slow jack) has a different model number from the other three jacks. The weak jack is located on the driver’s rear side of the camper. I suspect that the previous owner damaged the original jack and had it replaced as there was also some damage to the back wall of the camper. I have removed the weak jack, lubricated the bearings, and checked all connections. Voltages delivered to the jack are within specs and the other jacks seem to be working well.

Continue reading

RVing the U.S. Civil Rights Trail: Top destinations

Expand a National Parks bucket list by traveling the United States Civil Rights Trail. This has been an unprecedented year of social and political unrest. It is a year where the lessons learned should not be forgotten and one of the best ways to not forget is to learn more. There are more than 100 sites to visit on the Civil Rights Trail in 15 states, mainly across the south. Continue reading.

Reader poll

How many animals travel with you on most of your RV trips?

Quick Tip

A deduction about induction

In response to a tip on how to keep the inside of your RV cool when needing to cook in a pan or skillet, Rob Stewart puts in his two cents’ worth: “We have been using a portable induction cooktop. It is nearly 100% efficient at heating the pan and not the surrounding air. We also use it in the cooler temperatures because, unlike propane, it releases no extra water vapor into the coach.” Thanks Rob!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Mike Heaser

2013 Newmar Mountain Aire

“We bought our Mountain Aire three years ago in preparation for our retirement, so at six years old it was less than half the cost of new. It is super quiet and smooth on the road and tows our full-sized pickup with ease. With four slides, it has an expansive inside with plenty of room for us and three dogs, and occasionally friends traveling with us. It is loaded with luxuries like heated tile floors, dishwasher, W/D, various lighting options, and powered shades. We’ve owned the gamut from tents on up over the years and this unit is the pinnacle for us.”

Website of the day

The best glamping in the USA

You can’t deny it… you’d totally trade your RV in for a night to stay at one of these ultra-luxe glamping locations, wouldn’t you? (We would!)

Recipe of the Day

Chicken Apple Sausage One-Pot Dish

by Michelle Cory from Sheridan, WY

So easy and tasty, this one-pot dish is perfect when you want to throw together a quick meal. Chicken apple sausage makes this different from other recipes. It’s smoky, sweet, and savory all at once. The sweetness is slight but there. Almost very faint cinnamon which is amazing with the potatoes and cabbage. Everyone is going to ask for seconds.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Alligators are smarter than you think! Researchers studying both alligators and crocodiles have discovered that the reptiles use sticks during nesting season as a lure for their prey. They were observed balancing bird-tempting sticks on their snouts, and then snatching up and grabbing a bird as it tries to swipe the stick for its nest. They even do it in the water with floating sticks! Impressive, huh?

*If you have prosopagnosia, what do you have? See if you can guess, then find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Trixi loves to travel and loves watching the world go by from her favorite spot: the dashboard in the front windshield.” —Tyrone Olier

Leave here with a laugh

What does a tapeworm have in common with the Eiffel Tower?

They’re both Paris sites.

