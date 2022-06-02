RV Daily Tips. Thursday, June 2, 2022

Issue 1874

Today’s thought

“I’ve been homesick for countries I’ve never been, and longed to be where I couldn’t be.” ―John Cheever

Tip of the Day

Save $$ on fresh fruits and veggies—Pick your own!

By Bob Difley

Picking your own fruit and vegetables is catching on as health- and taste-conscious consumers continue to seek fresher and healthier food.

You can find everything to pick yourself from apples and nuts to fruits, berries and vegetables.

Prices are considerably cheaper since you have eliminated the labor cost of harvesting from the farmer’s overhead.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

2022 Jayco Jay Flight SLX 8 212QB

Tony writes, “… with a couch, dinette, permanent queen-sized bed and a toilet that even includes a ceramic throne, this is not a bad package at all. It’s my favorite of the ones with this floor plan, for sure.”

Click here

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

How to tell a house and chassis battery apart

Dear Dave,

What is the best way for me to determine which battery is the coach battery and which is for the motor? Is it better to replace it with an AGM or lithium? Lithium is so expensive and I am not sure if the cost is really worth it. Thanks, Dave. —George, 1997 Winnebago Warrior 25U

Read Dave's answer

This is a must-have for state park campers!

RVSuperbag: A cozy solution for making those tricky RV beds

Making the bed in the RV usually stinks. You’re on vacation to start with (who wants to make their bed on vacation?) and most RV beds aren’t really in a place where they’re easy to make. We came across the RVSuperbag, which can be described as a fancy sleeping bag designed to replace the bedding in your RV. There are sheets that simply attach to the inside of the bag which can be easily removed and laundered. This is a nice feature and makes this feel much more like your bedding at home. Read more.

Reader poll

Do one or more of your pets sleep in bed with you at night?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Jackknife sofa need renewal?

From Russ and Tiña De Maris

If your RV is equipped with a jackknife sofa, but the upholstery looks like it came through the war, there may be a less expensive way to give it a new look—when compared to upholstery shop prices. We found a 70″ sofa cover for less than $40 which fit ours, and with a little “tucking in” looked pretty sharp. Another RVer noticed that her jackknife couch was awfully reminiscent of a futon called Beddinge Lovas, formerly carried by Ikea. She bought a futon slipcover, and with a little nipping and tucking (if you’re handy with a needle and thread) had hers looking new in no time. Here’s a search on Amazon to start you out.

Website of the day

The 20 Best State Fairs Around the U.S.

Many state fairs are on for the summer! Get your ferris-wheel-ridin’ corn-dog-eatin’ self ready to have some fun! This list ranks the top 20 state fairs around the country.

Recipe of the Day

Couscous Salad

by Joeyjoan K from Clarkston, MI

What a terrifically light and easy salad for summer. We loved the addition of chopped tomatoes. The fresh mint and basil mix packs a punch of fresh flavor. If you’re not able to find the spicy basil in your area (we couldn’t), just add a pinch of cayenne pepper for the perfect amount of heat. A delicious addition to any backyard BBQ or serve as a side dish alongside grilled chicken for a summer dinner.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

In captivity, ravens can learn to talk better than some parrots. They also mimic other noises, like car engines, toilets flushing, and animal and bird calls. (Watch these videos of incredible talking ravens.) Ravens have been known to imitate wolves or foxes to attract them to carcasses that the raven isn’t capable of breaking open.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Sabu is an 11-year-old Swedish Vallhund. She is a herding breed and originated from the Vikings. Herding and ratting was her job way back when. The breed was almost extinct but brought back. Still on the rare side of the dog world. So sweet and gentle.” —Patricia Carmichael

Leave here with a laugh

