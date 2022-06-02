RV Review: 2022 Jayco Jay Flight SLX 8 212QB

When we got a Springdale 220RD in at the dealership back when I was selling RVs, it would sell in very short order. So when I saw someone ask about the Jayco Jay Flight SLX 8 212QB, I immediately recognized the same floor plan. I would imagine this flies out of dealerships, as well. In fact, I like this trailer even better than the Springdale for a number of reasons.

Highlights

Both the Springdale and the Jayco are no-slide trailers with a couch and a dinette in the back. These are smaller trailers but actually are very, very usable. They feature a permanent RV queen bed and an okay bathroom and kitchen.

But the big story in these smaller trailers is that there is both a couch and a dinette in the back surrounded by larger windows.

Despite the similarities in the floor plan, the Jayco absolutely nails it on a number of areas. First of all, I much prefer the interior wood materials and also the colors in the Jayco. It has a higher ceiling and just feels more open. It just has a higher-quality feel to it and doesn’t scream “affordable.”

2022 Jay Flight SLX 8 212QB 1 of 7

Further, Jayco features things like JaySMART™ lighting which flashes the upper marker and side marker lights when indicating a turn. There are also backup lights. I have written before that I think this safety feature should actually be mandated by law—it’s that good.

But it’s not, and Jayco and Ember RV are the only two RV brands that I can recall that have it.

This also has a taller ceiling height at 6’ 9”, which does add to the spacious feel in this trailer. There are a lot of windows around the rear of the trailer, in the kitchen and in the bedroom. Plus, there’s a window in the door, although this doesn’t come with a door shade. But all those factors contribute to a more open feel than you might expect in a small, no-slide trailer.

I prefer RVs without slide rooms, however…

A number of you have written to me in agreement with my preference for RVs without slide rooms. I fully respect the added space they offer. But I also recognize the additional weight and mechanical complexity of them, plus the additional maintenance. I write this, oddly enough, as I sit in the slide room of my new trailer.

The couch in this, too, is a bit fancier than in the Springdale, where there is a center armrest plus armrests on both sides.

This couch and the dinette opposite it can fold to be sleeping spaces. But I remember giving these couches a try and thinking you likely wouldn’t have a long-term guest if they stayed in the couch overnight.

To me that’s an advantage.

The Jay Flight SLX 8 sleeps five

Although, in theory, you can sleep five in this trailer, I can’t imagine doing so and this not being a crime scene at some point. But that’s just me and, of course, tinier travelers’ idiosyncrasies are more tolerable, especially the really small ones.

Interestingly, there is a lock on the bathroom door—which you almost never see in RVs. Perhaps five people in a space of this size might require a lock for the avoidance of the previously mentioned crime scene. I do like it.

Otherwise, there’s a reasonably sized kitchen. You can outfit these with either a 12-volt compressor fridge or a propane-electric model.

The bathroom in the Jayco also seems to be the larger of the two, but not by much. Both units also feature a bathtub with a shower curtain. Bathtubs in small trailers make me chuckle a bit, although the one in my previous trailer served as an indicator that the gray tank was full on more than one occasion—so there’s that.

I was surprised to see a ducted air conditioning system in a trailer in this size and price category. But I guess that’s one of the advantages of having the Jayco Magnum Truss roof. Oh, that roof is another feather in the Jayco cap.

Boondocking and travel access

Since there’s no slide you have access to everything all the time. There’s also 42 gallons of fresh water aboard, which isn’t bad at all.

I know Jayco recently got caught with their corporate pants down stating that you shouldn’t travel with fresh water in the tank and, well, I’m not sure what the purpose of that tank is in that case.

In summary

There’s not a whole lot to write about this trailer, but it is a good, simple and very serviceable model.

I do like that Jayco offers buyers the option of either the solid steps or more traditional RV steps in this model. As I have stated before, I’m not the biggest fan of some aspects of the solid steps. I would have chosen traditional steps with the Lippert Solid Stance Step Stabilizer instead.

One thing to note: That corrugated front cap is going to put a little more drag on whatever’s towing it. I’d prefer seeing a smooth front cap just because you’re likely to get people towing with smaller trucks and SUVs due to the price point and somewhat light weight. The corrugated front is a bigger drag.

The Jay Flight SLX 8 is my favorite with this floor plan

Still, with a couch, dinette, permanent queen-sized bed and a toilet that even includes a ceramic throne, this is not a bad package at all. It’s my favorite of the ones with this floor plan, for sure.

