RV Daily Tips. Friday, November 25, 2022

Issue 2000

HOLY COW! This is the 2,000th edition of our RV Daily Tips Newsletter! That's a lot of newsletters! Everything you read here Monday-Friday goes through quite the pipeline… First, our writers write it. Then, our editor figures out where it goes and gets it scheduled. Next, our proofreader makes it nice and pretty. The final step is getting every piece in place. Each day we hand select a quote, a reason to celebrate, a historic event, tips, a photo for the contest, a video, an article, popular articles, survey results, a poll, a website, a recipe, trivia, a pet, and a joke! Every day! Whew!

Today’s thought

“Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not; remember that what you now have was once among the things you only hoped for.” ―Epicurus

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Native American Heritage Day!

On this day in history: 1952 – Agatha Christie’s murder-mystery play “The Mousetrap” opens at the Ambassadors Theatre in London. It will become the longest continuously running play in history. Unfortunately, the run had to be discontinued on March 16, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tip of the Day

Tips on decorating your RV for the holidays

By Gail Marsh

The holidays are just around the corner. Here are some tips on decorating your RV for the special season ahead.

Special RV considerations

Decorating a very small space like an RV is different from decorating your stix-n-brix home for the holidays. Here are three things you may want to keep in mind:

Use décor that will not interfere with how you normally use your RV. For example, a Christmas tree may block access, impede movement, or visually overwhelm the small space. Keep in mind that everything you bring into the RV will add to the rig’s overall weight. Look for lightweight décor. This year, inflation has affected the cost of fuel, food, and more. You may want to find ways to maximize your budget. For example, make your own decorations.

Continue reading

Tape it to the limit…

Rather than an adhesive, this type of tape fuses to itself. It makes a totally waterproof seal that can be used to repair the insulation on electrical wiring in the field. It has all kinds of other emergency uses advertised such as a quick fix for a leaking radiator hose, so it certainly deserves a place in your RV toolbox since it's a multi-tasking piece of equipment that could save your bacon.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How do I winterize my Aqua-Hot heating system?

Dear Dave,

How do I winterize our RV? It has an Aqua-Hot heating system and heated floors. —Susan, 2022 Tiffin Allegro Bus 49IP

Have a question for Dave? Click on today’s Ask Dave article and scroll down to fill out the form. He’ll get back to you!

Video of the day

EXPLODING rocks! Why you should NEVER put wet rocks in a campfire

By Cheri Sicard

Holy exploding rocks, Batman! The video below could literally save a life or at minimum a whole lot of pain. The Backyard Scientist shows you why.

The video has two parts. He tests the theory that molten aluminum in concrete can make it explode. OK, interesting enough. But more importantly for us campers and RVers is the danger that can happen when you have rocks, and more specifically wet rocks, in a campfire. That is also put to the test.

RV holding tank treatments: What’s best for the environment?

RV holding tank treatments: What's best for the environment?

Stroll the aisles of your favorite RV accessories store, or even Walmart. When you get to the RV holding tank treatment shelves, what do you see? Row upon row of bottles and boxes. Every one of those potions promises less smell, and the best outcome for your "outflow." As RVers, we love nature, and often, when we dump tanks, we'll have an effect on the environment. So when dumping your tanks, how can you avoid "dumping" on Mother Nature?

Reader poll

Did you attend your most recent high school class reunion?

Quick Tip

Transporting leftovers? Try this!

Jennifer Melnick Carota writes, “If you are transporting meals to a loved one use a muffin tin! Perfect portions! So much easier than multiple containers! And they can just throw the tin in the toaster oven to heat through or spoon individual servings onto a microwave-safe dish, heat and serve! (Note: This post was meant to promote ease in transporting food to others. If you are concerned about safety or reheating issues, please use your best judgment and assist those in the reheating process.)”

Website of the day

The Best Family-friendly Campgrounds in the U.S.

Heck, even if you aren’t traveling with your family or kids, some of these campgrounds look great! Glass-bottom kayaking in Oregon? Sign us up!

Recipe of the Day

Turkey Shepherd Pie

by Joey Joan K. from Clarkston, MI

What a great way to use some of your Thanksgiving leftovers. Crescent rolls are a delicious crust for this shepherd’s pie. It adds a light, buttery flavor. The turkey is moist and the potatoes are super creamy. We loved the addition of smoked Gouda and the flavor it adds. This easy-to-make meal will quickly become a staple way to reinvent holiday leftovers.

Trivia

Most married couples are happiest in their third year of marriage.

*How many pounds of Thanksgiving leftovers get thrown out each year? Gulp… You may not want to know. Find the number in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“When the RV gets hooked up, Daisy the Goldendoodle starts bugging us to get going!” —David Stansbury

Lightweight, waterproof, foldable backpack perfect for RVers

Lightweight, waterproof, foldable backpack perfect for RVers

Ultra-light, ultra-durable, and ultra-handy for RV trips, this backpack is perfect for small-space living. Pack folds into a tiny sandwich-sized pouch, perfect for storage or for use on airplane trips. Many pockets, including two water bottle slots, make this waterproof pack great for hiking, camping, or day-trips.

Leave here with a laugh

Seeing her friend Sally wearing a new locket, Meg asks if there is a memento of some sort inside. “Yes,” says Sally, “a lock of my husband’s hair.” “But Larry’s still alive.” “I know, but his hair is gone.”

