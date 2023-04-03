RV Daily Tips. Monday, April 3, 2023

Issue 2091

Today’s thought

Tip of the Day

Don’t let charcoal go to waste. Use it around your RV!

By Gail Marsh

It almost never fails. At the end of a camping trip, we have just a few pieces of charcoal left in the bottom of the bag. In the past, I’ve moved these leftover pieces into a non-combustible container. If I remember to pack the container along on our next trip, we’ll use it to BBQ. But that’s a big “if”! I never seem to remember to grab the leftover charcoal container. So, I found these tips and tricks for reusing charcoal briquettes and they all work well in and around my RV. I hope you like (and use) them, too!

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Is the Schwintek slide mechanism any better now?

Dear Dave,

Saddest industry yet to see in my 25 years of camping. The very fact that Grand Design and Schwintek have not had RECALLS on the RVs they have destroyed by putting a less than adequate slide system on a family vacation vehicle is an embarrassment to them and the people who buy them. Sorry, I don’t really have a question, just a rant.

We bought our forever camper spring of 2022. Nothing but slide issues and missed trips. The flooring in my new camper even got destroyed because the slide was so out of whack. And this was upon our first trip using it. We are experienced campers—this would be our fifth and final forever camper. Did we ever get a headache! We noticed they changed the design on the 2023 models. So we wanted to trade up for that. YEA, to the tune of another $20,000 out of pocket!!! It’s just disgusting. —Rhonda, 2022 Grand Design Reflection 260RD

In the RV shop with Dustin

Prepping your RV roof for resealing

If you find yourself wondering, “How do I clean and prep the RV roof sealants and surface before resealing with Alpha or Dicor self-leveling sealants?” then join me as I give you a quick rundown on how to prep and clean the roof before sealing it with RV roofing tools and products that I use at my repair shop.

Video of the day

5 things to NEVER do in an RV

By Cheri Sicard

That RV Tech is back with another informative video. In it, he shares 5 things you should never do in your RV.

Veteran RVers might think some of this is common sense. But you don’t know what you don’t know, so new RVers take note. Even veterans might learn a thing or two in the video below.

5 of the most important questions to ask before you buy your next RV

By Ron Burdge, RV Lemon Law Attorney

When you get ready to buy an RV, there are five questions you should always ask the dealer first, before you sign anything at all. Find out what they are here. Very important information.

Quick Tip

Handy hint for using a gas oven

If your oven at home is electric, adjusting to a gas stove in the RV can be a trick. Gas ovens usually don’t heat as evenly and may have hot spots. Turn your items several times when baking to even out the cooking. Or, Mary L. suggests using a heat deflector. If you can’t find one at a kitchen supply store, take a cookie sheet, turn it wrong side up on the oven rack and place your baking dish/pan on top of it. This eliminates food burned to the bottom of the dish. Thanks, Mary!

Website of the day

Want to Become a National Park Ranger? Here’s What It Takes

This informative article from Thrillist tells you everything you need to know about becoming a National Park Ranger. We think it would be fun!

Recipe of the Day

Cabbage Roll Casserole

by Beth Pierce from Old Monroe, MO

While delicious, cabbage rolls are time-consuming to prepare. This cabbage roll casserole has all the same flavors of cabbage rolls, without all the fuss. The seasoning is well balanced with the tomato, rice, and meat mixture. Cayenne pepper adds the perfect amount of heat (but that can easily be omitted). We loved all the layers of cheesy goodness. It will become one of your favorite go-to dinner meals.

