Skal! 3 creative meaderies to stay at in your RV

In this week’s Harvest Hosts column, we invite you to drink up old-school style at three creative meaderies you can spend the night at in your RV if you are a Harvest Hosts member. (If you don’t already know about Harvest Hosts, scroll to the end of this post for more information about the best value around for RVers.)

If you have not yet discovered mead, it is a unique alcoholic beverage that, at its most basic form, is made from fermented honey, water and yeast. However, it can be flavored in an astounding number of ways, as evidenced by the offerings at these three creative meaderies.

Mead is the first known alcoholic beverage consumed by mankind and is believed to predate wine by nearly three thousand years! Skål!

*Please note: To view the links to the host locations below you must be a Harvest Hosts member. Sign up here using code RVTRAVEL for 15% off your membership.

Discovering mead with Harvest Hosts: 3 creative meaderies

White Bear Meadery, St. Paul, MN

This mead bar has an enormous variety of on-tap meads to choose from, so opt for a tasting flight to get a sample of a lot of different styles of meads. The Viking-themed mead hall is a fun place to hang out and meet friends. Besides the meadery itself, this provides a safe, convenient place to overnight when visiting St. Paul. (More about that in this post that also highlights more Minnesota Harvest Hosts stops.)

How to support this host:

Purchase mead or other drinks and snacks.

RV parking at White Bear Meadery:

They say they have four parking spaces for RVs up to 45 feet in length. Unless things have changed since I visited, I saw only one possible spot for big rigs, and even that would have been tight. So I would question this if you decide to visit in a large RV. And be prepared to do a little bit of leveling.

Meduseld Meadery, Lancaster, PA

Meduseld Meadery puts a modern face on an ancient beverage by mixing ingredients and flavor profiles from many cultures both far and familiar. Their tasting room is an inviting destination and tons of fun. They have 10 meads on draft, 9 bottled offerings, and 6 guest beers on their menu.

You can even try axe throwing!

How to support this host:

Purchase mead or other drinks, purchase souvenirs, or indulge in an axe-throwing session.

RV parking at Meduseld Meadery:

They have parking for two RVs with a maximum length of 30 feet.

Amber Dragon Meadery, Abilene, TX

A small family-owned micro-brewing operation that specializes in mead and cider. Other local breweries, bars, and eateries are within a short distance along with several antique shops in walking distance. A new state-of-art laundry facility sits directly across the street. The host says this is not a scenic destination by any means, but they nonetheless offer a one-of-a-kind experience.

How to support this host:

Purchase mead, honey, bee pollen, or cider. They also offer optional electrical and water hookups for fee.

RV parking at Amber Dragon Meadery:

The meadery can accommodate 2-3 smaller RVs, meaning 13′ clearance, 30 feet max length total.

About Harvest Hosts

Harvest Hosts represents an amazing value for RVers. For one low annual fee, you can overnight stay at thousands of attractions, restaurants, farms, wineries, breweries, churches, and more, across the county (as well as some in Canada and Mexico). Overnight camping is free, although members agree to spend money with the host, so it is a win/win for everyone. Some have water or electric available for an additional fee.

