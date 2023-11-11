RV Travel Newsletter for Saturday, November 11, 2023

Welcome to the RVtravel.com newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Good news: Gas prices starting to feel low again

The national average for a gallon of gas dropped four cents since last week to $3.40. However, the steady, if slow, decline may gain speed after recent drops in the price of oil. Parked in the mid-$80s per barrel a week ago, oil is now hovering around the mid-$70s. Since it is the main ingredient in gasoline, less expensive oil usually leads to falling gas prices. Continue reading.

Federal judge denies injunction to stop BLM deforestation in Nevada

By Randall Brink

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM)’s contentious initiative to remove pinyon-juniper forests over an expanse of more than 380,000 acres in Nevada has ignited a conflict between federal management agency and environmental preservation interests. The extensive clearing adjacent to the Great Basin National Park has raised alarms due to its potential impact on the region’s biodiversity and RV boondocking. Learn more.

Camping World location gives way to a fire station

While we often speak of Camping World’s “march for domination,” the big dealer occasionally pulls the plug on one of its sites. Such was the case in Henderson, Nevada, some time back. What do you do with a defunct RV dealership? The answer: Camping World gives way to a fire station. Read more.

Locals riled – An RV park is coming to Navarre Beach, Florida

After years of fighting, it’s all over but the shouting. The fight has been between an RV park developer and a local residents’ association. After court battles, and battles of public opinion, the victory is handed to the developer. An RV park is coming to Navarre Beach, Florida. Continue reading.

BLM’s Wyoming “land grab” hits opposition in Congress

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has come under fire in Wyoming. The agency wants to list 1.8 million acres as “areas of critical environmental concern.” The idea didn’t sit well with Wyoming’s U.S. Representative Harriet Hageman, a Republican. She declared the BLM’s actions as “one of the largest land grabs we’ve ever seen,” and has taken action in the House to block it. Continue reading.

Veterans Day

Military veterans impact camping industry

If you compare the numbers, camping veterans make a significant impact in campgrounds today. That may also explain how a large number of campground owners are themselves military veterans. Continue reading.

National Park Service hosts Veterans Day specials on Saturday

The National Park Service (NPS) will host special events today. The specials include free entrance to everyone on Saturday, November 11, to commemorate Veterans Day. For a sampling of special events for Veterans Day, click here.

Veterans get free night of camping in Missouri State Parks

Veterans get a free night of camping in Missouri State Parks if they meet certain conditions. All veterans and active-duty military members who camp at a Missouri State Parks campground Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, will receive a voucher for a free night of camping. … Vets and active duty military folks can also take free tours of Missouri state historic sites Friday, November 10, through Sunday, November 12. Learn more.

Campground Crowding

RVer pays more than $90,000 (in 7 years) to stay at RV parks and resorts

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? This week, Nanci Dixon shares your stories about having to pay for amenities not used; another RVer giving up RVing for “moteling,” which is cheaper fuel-wise; an insider’s tip about using Harvest Hosts; a great tip about the state park campgrounds in New Mexico; and an RVer who has spent more than $90,000 in 7 years of RVing but says, “My RV life is far less expensive than my sticks-and-brick life and I am enjoying this life more.”

RV Video Tour

Check out what’s new in the 2024 Casita Travel Trailers

By Cheri Sicard

Join Jonathan Willis from Casita Travel Trailers in the video below and check out the changes and innovations to the 2024 Casita Travel Trailers. Since the molds don’t change, it might not seem like anything changes from year to year in these popular lightweight fiberglass travel trailers. But that’s not so, although to be sure the changes might be more subtle than in other brands.

More RVing News

California State Parks has announced that D.L. Bliss State Park in the Lake Tahoe Basin will remain closed through the summer of 2024. Contract work to replace aging waterlines at the park is ongoing and expected to be completed next year.

Zion National Park announces seasonal changes. Every year, the National Park Service (NPS) adjusts shuttle schedules and campground availability to reflect the seasons. Here is what you need to know to plan a visit when the winter season gets underway.

A tractor trailer carrying beehives rolled over on CA-190 in Death Valley National Park on November 6. The driver and several emergency responders were stung by bees. Learn more.

If you visited Yellowstone National Park recently, you may have felt overwhelmed by crowds. Even during the “shoulder season,” folks are coming hot and heavy. Yes, Yellowstone visits continue their upward pattern, as October’s numbers bear out.

A hiker’s mishap on a fake trail in British Columbia calls into question internet-provided map data. Past experience has shown you don’t need to be a hiker to get into trouble with a GPS, or internet-provided map data. RVers take note.

It’s bounced between county commissioners and the courts. A detractor says it’s not an RV park—it’s single-family housing. It’s a little RV park that draws plenty of opposition, but it’s still moving ahead in Bonner County, Idaho.

Planning a visit to a major recreation attraction in Arizona and Nevada? Come January 1, the new rule is this: Don’t bring cash to Lake Mead.

Speaking of Lake Mead… Several areas at Lake Mead have been closed due to water contamination. The NPS says they have temporarily shut down those areas showing high levels of fecal bacteria out of concern for public safety.

New York State officials are in the middle of a week-long campaign to cut down on bridge strikes from tall vehicles. Governor Kathy Hochul said the situation is “creating public safety hazards, traffic delays and damage to bridges across the state.”

The Napa County Board of Supervisors has initiated exclusive negotiations for the transformation of the Steele Canyon resort area near Lake Berryessa in Northern California into a Camp Margaritaville Resort, which will include RV accommodations. Read more.

Lazydays has acquired RVzz, an RV dealership located in St. George, Utah. The store has been renamed “Lazydays RV of St. George” and marks the 23rd location in the company’s nationwide network and growing presence in the Southwest. Learn more.

Reader poll

Are you an “RVer” if you live in a park model RV that stays in one place?

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of November 6, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.40

Change from week before: Down 8 cents; Change from year before: Down 40 cents.

Diesel: $4.37

Change from week before: Down 9 cents; Change from year before: Down 97 cents.

For fuel prices for specific regions, states, and cities, go to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Recent Recalls

Recipe of the Day

Jean’s Nacho Casserole

by Jean Fisher from O’Fallon, IL

Yum! This nacho casserole is easy and super tasty. Set out your favorite nacho toppings and let the family customize their plate. This is one easy dinner recipe.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Ever wonder why there’s no apostrophe in Veterans Day? It seems like there should be, right? Nope, it’s not “Veteran’s Day” or “Veterans’ Day” because it does not belong (apostrophe indicates possession) to veterans—it honors and celebrates all veterans. No apostrophe needed!

Laugh of the Week

Today in History

