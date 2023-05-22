My RV’s water pump “cycles” when not in use; dealer says this is normal. Really?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s water pump will kick on for about two seconds once or twice a day when no water is being used. The service repair folks said that was normal. This did not occur in my other RV. Should I be concerned about a slow leak, or is this truly normal? Thank you for your assistance and time. —Cathy, 2023 Chateau 27R

Dear Cathy,

There is a difference between normal and correct. If there is no leak in the water system, the pump should not “cycle,” and this is not a correct operation. However, there are so many plumbing connections in an RV that could create a slight water leak or allow air into the system. So it could be a long troubleshooting journey for a service center that might not be able to find the problem and fix it, so they can’t get paid.

RV should still be in warranty

Since it is a 2023, it should still be in warranty. Therefore, I would suggest contacting Thor and its Chateau division to get it documented. Hopefully, they will contact the service center, unless they are not a Thor dealer. You don’t typically need a Thor dealer to work on the pump. It should be a Shurflo, Lippert, or other common pump. It would just need to be taken to a service center that is authorized to work on the pump—that is, if it is the pump.

This is where is gets a little fuzzy because if it’s a leak in the plumbing somewhere and not the pump, it would need to be a Thor-authorized warranty center.

The pump is designed to hold pressure and, yes, I have found a few units that will cycle occasionally like yours. However, there is a leak somewhere and it could take quite some time to track it down. That’s probably why they stated it was “normal.”

Bench test the water pump

What I would do first is to take the pump out of the unit and bench test it. We had the same thing happen to a 2003 Winnebago Brave and the owner was positive it was the pump. I pulled the pump, hooked up a 12-volt source and water lines in and out with a 5-gallon pail of water and let it sit for 3 days with no cycling. No, I did not sit there all three days watching it. But I did have it in my shop while working for about 6 hours, so I know it was not the pump. The owner was not convinced, so he bought a new pump and installed it himself, only to have it cycle the same way.

The point is, if you can bench test it, you can isolate if it is the pump or something in the plumbing. If it is the pump, most likely it is something in the rubber diaphragm or a crack in the filter plastic. The diaphragm could just be calcium or lime. Or, since it is a 2023, it is probably plastic shavings from the freshwater tank.

If the pump tests good with no cycling, then it is a leak in the plumbing system downstream that eventually is allowing water to seep out and reduce pressure to the point the pump kicks in. Since it’s typically just a slight leak, like even a drip, it takes a long time between cycles and the pump only kicks on for a quick “parump” to create pressure again.

What to look for

It could be a faucet that is only providing an occasional drip that you would not notice or see in the bowl. Or it could be the shower, either at the shower head or the faucet, which could be hidden behind the shower wall. If you have access to the water pump, follow the lines and inspect every connection. There will be several elbows, “T” connections, and low point drains. I have used pieces of colored construction paper placed underneath these connections as a drip will be enhanced on the paper rather than drying up on the floor or hidden in carpet. Check all water supply lines such as the toilet, water heater, outside shower, and refrigerator ice maker if you have one.

What we found with the Winnebago issue was the city water/freshwater fill valve. When you are connected to city water with a pressurized hose, this valve allows you to fill the freshwater tank by switching the valve and it diverts the water to the tank. We got lucky finding it as I asked my Winnebago contact if he was aware of this. He said that the valve can either get a crack or a leaky connection, which you would never see as it is behind the service panel. I swapped out the valve and the pump sits quiet until someone opens a faucet.

