RV sales reps: Which customer service approach wins the sale?

By Keith Ward

I’m shopping for my very first RV (gulp). That means tons of Internet research, including forums, YouTube videos, etc. It means budgeting, and not buying more RV than I can afford. It also means talking to multiple RV sales reps. And boy, they are not all the same.

Just as there are large differences in the types and quality of RVs available, there are similar differences in RV sales reps. I’ve been working with two reps in particular, representing the top contenders for the travel trailer I’m going to get.

I’m shocked at how different the reps are, and how much better one is than the other. Let’s start with the poor rep, “Bill” (I’m going to use fake names to protect the innocent – and the guilty). Bill works for an RV dealership that carries numerous brands. He knows – or should know, based on our initial contact – that I’m a serious prospect.

RV Sales Rep Bill

You wouldn’t know it from Bill’s indifference toward me, however., that I’m a serious prospect. I’ve asked him several questions, and have waited multiple days each time for an answer. The first few questions, in fact, were never answered, and I had to reach out to him to get answers. He responded that he’d “overlooked” my questions. Not good, Bill.

The next time I asked him questions… well, Bill still hasn’t responded, and it’s been a week.

RV Sales Rep Jack

Now let’s move on to “Jack.” Jack works for a smaller manufacturer that has a good reputation. I’ve asked Jack a handful of questions, and don’t think I’ve ever had to wait more than an hour for a response. Jack even gave me his personal cell number if I couldn’t get through on the regular number.

When Jack didn’t know the answer to a question, he said he didn’t know, and pointed me to resources that could help me. Jack didn’t push the sale at all, but he didn’t have to. His responses told me a lot about both himself and the company.

So there’s Bill, and there’s Jack. One is too swamped or uninterested to engage with me. The other shows genuine interest, and gets that potential customers have questions that need prompt answers.

This also gives me clues as to which is more likely to take care of me after the sale. As every RV owner knows, things go wrong with these mobile dwellings. If Bill can’t be bothered to respond to simple emails about the sale itself, what are the chances he’s going to go to bat for me when I need repairs?

Now, given these factors, who do you think got the sale?

Things That Matter

Look, I get that RV sales reps are busy these days, with sales exploding. But I’ve had two diametrically opposed experiences with Bill and Jack, and I’m sure I’m not the only one. If you’re in the sales side of things, you should know that these interactions matter. A lot.

If you’re looking to buy an RV, like me, pay attention to how you’re treated, and what signals that might be sending.

Jack, I’m looking forward to seeing you when I pick up my RV. Bill, I hope you learn something from losing a sale.

Related Articles:

##RVT964