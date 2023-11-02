Thursday, November 2, 2023

One tiny RV sealant leak can cause thousands of dollars in damage

By Dustin Simpson
I wanted to share a couple of pictures of this 2019 Grand Design Imagine 3170BH. On this unit, the RV sealants leaked and caused water damage to the side wall. This can happen anywhere on your unit, too, that is not sealed properly.

The smallest little area can cost you thousands of dollars in damage!

Exterior RV body resealing benefits:

By caulking your RV, it helps to protect your investment and creates a watertight seal to protect your unit from outdoor elements.

Applying caulking around trim and windows helps to ensure that no outside elements get inside through the window frame or other gaps.

When there is no caulk to prevent blockage, dirt and dust enter the RV more freely. If moisture from condensation, rain or snow, or by washing your unit gets into the RV, it can damage the structure or cause dangerous mold and mildew. Water and mildew stains can appear on the carpet and on the walls. However, in most cases, it doesn’t show up right away, causing unnoticed dry rot to occur.

Do not forget to check behind covers as well. Hidden damage can happen anywhere.

Caulking around certain joints creates a watertight seal that prevents water from outside from seeping into the cracks and crevices of your RV. If water gets in, it can cause a lot of damage that can be extremely costly to repair and even total your unit.

Applying caulking can also help prevent hot or cold air from moving outside. If you don’t caulk the borders around doors, windows, and walls, cool or hot air will escape. As a result, your RV’s heating and cooling usage will increase to make up for the loss, causing energy costs to go up if you’re living in the unit full time.

DIY product links:

Thank you,
Dustin Simpson

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpson
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
