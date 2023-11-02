One tiny RV sealant leak can cause thousands of dollars in damage

I wanted to share a couple of pictures of this 2019 Grand Design Imagine 3170BH. On this unit, the RV sealants leaked and caused water damage to the side wall. This can happen anywhere on your unit, too, that is not sealed properly.

Exterior RV body resealing benefits:

By caulking your RV, it helps to protect your investment and creates a watertight seal to protect your unit from outdoor elements.

Applying caulking around trim and windows helps to ensure that no outside elements get inside through the window frame or other gaps.

When there is no caulk to prevent blockage, dirt and dust enter the RV more freely. If moisture from condensation, rain or snow, or by washing your unit gets into the RV, it can damage the structure or cause dangerous mold and mildew. Water and mildew stains can appear on the carpet and on the walls. However, in most cases, it doesn’t show up right away, causing unnoticed dry rot to occur.

Caulking around certain joints creates a watertight seal that prevents water from outside from seeping into the cracks and crevices of your RV. If water gets in, it can cause a lot of damage that can be extremely costly to repair and even total your unit.

Applying caulking can also help prevent hot or cold air from moving outside. If you don’t caulk the borders around doors, windows, and walls, cool or hot air will escape. As a result, your RV’s heating and cooling usage will increase to make up for the loss, causing energy costs to go up if you’re living in the unit full time.

